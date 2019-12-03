'Tu Kisi Rail Si': These Recreated Moments of ‘Masaan’ Feel Like We May Have Finally Found Closure

"Sitaaron ko aankhon me mehfuz rakhna badi der tak raat hi raat hogi, Musaafir hai hum bhi, Musaafir ho tum bhi, Kisi mod par phir mulakaat hogi.”

In a Quora question dated 2016 -- "If you had a chance to slap a celebrity, who would it be and why?" -- among the sea of actors, politicians, other celebrities that found a mention in the viral thread was one name that stuck out for obvious reasons - Neeraj Ghaywan. Yes, the director of critically acclaimed Masaan.

Of course, the Quora user Krishna Singh wasn't being serious about it and didn't have any plans on "slapping" Ghaywan. Instead, in his justification, Singh indirectly slammed Bollywood's masala movies while "praising" Ghaywan's own filmmaking skills.

Take, for example: "Had he made his first movie such as Dilwale, Happy New Year, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he would have earned much more profit." You get the drift.

Masaan, which translates to 'crematorium', released in 2015, was an achingly beautiful cinema that won laurels for its writing by Varun Grover, soulful score by the Indian Ocean and its cast lead by Richa Chadda, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal, and Shweta Tripathi.

With two parallel stories, each equally devastating, Masaan dealt with love and loss almost lyrically.

But what perhaps elevated Masaan was Ghaywan's treatment of the holy city of Varanasi and the backdrop of the Ganges used in the pivotal scenes to move the plot quietly - giving it a more authentic look instead of going the banal, "touristy" route.

Fast forward to 2019, Siddhesh Jadyar, a Project Manager by profession, has recreated beautiful moments of Masaan by revisiting the holy city through his camera lens.

The director, Ghaywan, took notice of the photographs and shared them with the fans from his Facebook page on Monday.

Here is a few of them:

Photo credits: Neeraj Ghaywan / Siddhesh Jadyar.

Ghaywan also shared the photographs from his Twitter account.

Had to post this! @sid_jadyar recreated moments of @MasaanTheFilm in these amazing photographs with such detail and precision. Overwhelmed with such love for the film! 1/3 🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/wpIbaMUMRa — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) December 2, 2019

You can relive the Masaan moments pictured by Jadyar here:

