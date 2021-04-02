Tulsi Varmalas, Baraat on Cycle: Delhi Couple's Eco-friendly Wedding is Setting Green Goals

Even amid the pandemic, there have been reports of people holding big fat Indian weddings. Shifting away from this norm, a Delhi-based couple decided to have a unique wedding where they have showered their love and care for the environment by having an eco-friendly marriage ceremony. Immediate actions are needed to tackle pollution and other environmental problems and this is a good start. People are gradually becoming more aware and sensitive about the environment.

Aditya Aggarwal and Madhuri Balodi opted to go for an eco-friendly wedding where the 32-year-old groom chose to ride Yulu bikes to his wedding venue instead of a car or a chariot. The idea of the sustainable marriage ceremony came from the bride who is a social entrepreneur. Even the decoration items including the buntings and the pandal were made either with recycled or eco-friendly materials. The ceremony also avoided the use of plastic items.

Only a few people were invited to the wedding to maintain the social-distance protocol. The varmala which the couple exchanged was made up of ‘tulsi’ or basil leaves. Even there was no invitation card printed for the marriage only a message detailing the programme was sent on WhatsApp.

The most unique and interesting aspect of the ceremony was that all the guests were given plants instead of sweets and the gifts which they brought for the newly wedded couple was wrapped in newspaper. Where the budget of the wedding reaches around 50 lakhs or more this environment-friendly marriage ceremony was arranged with an expense of Rs 2 lakh only.

As per a report by National Herald, Madhuri said that marriage is all about happiness and celebrations and happiness does not need money. she added that expensive weddings are a waste of money.

Explaining the reason behind the green wedding the bride said that the couple us a true nature lover. She further added that they believe in reusing things instead of buying them and the basic idea of their wedding was to spend less and enjoy more without harming the environment.

Meanwhile, Aditya confessed that the duo was a bit nervous thinking if people will make fun of all this but at the end of the day, it went well and everyone appreciated the move.