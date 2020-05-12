'Tum Bahut Mast Kaam Karta Hai': Mumbai Police’s Munna Bhai Style Wish on International Nurses Day

On the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020, the Mumbai police have dropped a Munna Bhai style wish for the medical professionals.







The shared image shows a happy nurse with her medical necessities and the caption reads ‘Thankyou Sister’.

Known for their witty tweets, Mumbai Police has tweaked one of the famous dialogues from Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS.







“Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!



#internationalnursesday #nursesday2020 #nurse #nursesday,” they wrote in the caption.







Bollywood and regional celebrities have also extended their gratitude towards all nurses for their services.







Thanking the nurses and healthcare professionals for their selfless work, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay”.







Kajol thanked all the heroes and wrote, “Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.



#InternationalNursesDay”.







For the unversed, International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, which also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most recognized nurses.

