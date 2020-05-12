BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Tum Bahut Mast Kaam Karta Hai': Mumbai Police’s Munna Bhai Style Wish on International Nurses Day

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Known for their witty tweets, Mumbai Police has tweaked one of the famous dialogues from Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS.

Share this:

On the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020, the Mumbai police have dropped a Munna Bhai style wish for the medical professionals.


The shared image shows a happy nurse with her medical necessities and the caption reads ‘Thankyou Sister’.

Known for their witty tweets, Mumbai Police has tweaked one of the famous dialogues from Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS.


“Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!

#internationalnursesday #nursesday2020 #nurse #nursesday,” they wrote in the caption.


Bollywood and regional celebrities have also extended their gratitude towards all nurses for their services.


Thanking the nurses and healthcare professionals for their selfless work, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay”.



Kajol thanked all the heroes and wrote, “Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.

#InternationalNursesDay”.




For the unversed, International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, which also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most recognized nurses.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading