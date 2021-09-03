Tunnel Connecting Delhi Legislative Assembly to Red Fort ‘Discovered’: What We Know

A mysterious tunnel-like structure at the Delhi Legislative Assembly has sparked speculation on social media. Its origin has been identified but there won’t be any further digging, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel as saying. “It connects to the Red Fort. There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters," Goel told ANI. He added that its mouth or origin has been identified and it will soon be refurbished and made available for the public. Goel said an August 15 deadline of next year was being aimed at for the renovation work to be completed, according to the report.

Not a new discovery

The news sparked some wild speculations on microblogging platform Twitter, with many users pointing out that BBC had earlier reported the discovery of a similar passage. The BBC’s 2016 report is about a passageway underneath the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with a hidden entrance and a shallow chamber. The news organisation also cited Ram Niwas Goel, claiming that the Speaker had rediscovered the passageway. It also quoted Goel as saying that the tunnel was used to ferry prisoners from the Red Fort. The report is complete with photographs of correspondent Justin Rowlatt who undertook a journey inside the tunnel.

A tunnel-like structure discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. "It connects to the Red Fort. There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters," said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (2.09) pic.twitter.com/OESlRYik69— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

According to the aforementioned BBC report, Goel said prisoners were brought through the tunnel into the courtroom and then taken further onward to a room, to be hanged. The passageway is approximately three square feet in width, it said.

Further, an India TV report quoted Goel as claiming that the room will be changed into a shrine for freedom fighters. “We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now it was the 75th year of independence and I decided to inspect that room," Goel said, according to the report. It added that Goel wanted to renovate the tunnel in a way that tourists could get a glimpse of the rich history of the Legislative Assembly building in context of the Indian freedom struggle.

