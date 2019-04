Turkey, Bacon, Cheese & Jelly: Rapper's Weird Sandwich Tip Gives Internet Food for Thought

I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich. — Wale (@Wale) April 25, 2019

Which one though... grape or strawberry?!? #questionsthatneedanswers — Hair by Charli Rae (@hairbycharlirae) April 25, 2019

B4 we get into the jelly part, you put turkey on a Bacon egg and cheese? I’m from NY, and the hood breakfast is Bacon egg and cheese and an Arizona man from the corner store — Wes King (@weskingbeats) April 25, 2019

I’m actually not against this — Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) April 25, 2019

yeah tf..jelly on breakfast sandwiches are good af 💁😒 — INSIDE a ded caprisun(amber, if ur feeling frisky) (@bobthetractor) April 25, 2019

Put jelly on a red lobster biscuit it’ll change your life — kevin (@kevinhatespants) April 25, 2019

I'm willing to try a piece — Kenny likes BACON!!! ( give bacon) (@KennyFaqPudding) April 25, 2019

Here we go with your terrible food choices — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) April 25, 2019

Goood bye wale — riPablito Baelish (@daveedlouis) April 25, 2019

That sounds disgusting jelly shouldn’t be anywhere near my food — Rip nipsey hussle (@babyitsmb) April 25, 2019

I just recommend things I know the people deserve .we deserve nice things who am I to withhold such a secret (that’s not so secret ) — Wale (@Wale) April 26, 2019

Weird food combinations top many a netizens list of 'best things to to on the internet'. Pineapple on Pizza are passe. Millennial netizens spend much time and effort finding the most (im)perfect and sometimes mildly disturbing food combinations. Remember the mayonnaise ice cream trend?Now, a new combination of unlikely items is giving Tweeples food for though. The dish? A plain ol' turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich - with a generous helping of jelly. Yes, jelly.The idea was tweeted by American rapper Wale who proposed the dish on Twitter on Thursday. "I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich," Wale wrote.The rapper was probably responding to a weird food challenge that had been doing the rounds of Twitter since Wednesday. Many inedible combinations such as mustard yogurt, peanut Pepsi and others monstrocities were suggested.But the bacon turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich proposal landed many in a conundrum. Those consumed with the practical side of things wondered which flavour of preserve would go best with the sandwich - grape or strawberry?Others though it was a curious idea.However, most people denounced the dish as a starter from hell.Wale later commented that he was just helping the good folks out and only recommending things he thought his fans deserved.Well, remember what they say? Be careful what you wish for lest you start getting what you really deserve!