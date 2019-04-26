Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Turkey, Bacon, Cheese & Jelly: Rapper's Weird Sandwich Tip Gives Internet Food for Thought

US based rapper Wale posted the weird food combination on Twitter and the post has been liked by over 19,000 people.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Turkey, Bacon, Cheese & Jelly: Rapper's Weird Sandwich Tip Gives Internet Food for Thought
Image credit: Twitter/Reuters
Loading...
Weird food combinations top many a netizens list of 'best things to to on the internet'. Pineapple on Pizza are passe. Millennial netizens spend much time and effort finding the most (im)perfect and sometimes mildly disturbing food combinations. Remember the mayonnaise ice cream trend?

Now, a new combination of unlikely items is giving Tweeples food for though. The dish? A plain ol' turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich - with a generous helping of jelly. Yes, jelly.

The idea was tweeted by American rapper Wale who proposed the dish on Twitter on Thursday. "I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich," Wale wrote.



The rapper was probably responding to a weird food challenge that had been doing the rounds of Twitter since Wednesday. Many inedible combinations such as mustard yogurt, peanut Pepsi and others monstrocities were suggested.

But the bacon turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich proposal landed many in a conundrum. Those consumed with the practical side of things wondered which flavour of preserve would go best with the sandwich - grape or strawberry?





Others though it was a curious idea.











However, most people denounced the dish as a starter from hell.











Wale later commented that he was just helping the good folks out and only recommending things he thought his fans deserved.



Well, remember what they say? Be careful what you wish for lest you start getting what you really deserve!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram