Turkey, Bacon, Cheese & Jelly: Rapper's Weird Sandwich Tip Gives Internet Food for Thought
US based rapper Wale posted the weird food combination on Twitter and the post has been liked by over 19,000 people.
Image credit: Twitter/Reuters
Now, a new combination of unlikely items is giving Tweeples food for though. The dish? A plain ol' turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich - with a generous helping of jelly. Yes, jelly.
The idea was tweeted by American rapper Wale who proposed the dish on Twitter on Thursday. "I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich," Wale wrote.
I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich.— Wale (@Wale) April 25, 2019
The rapper was probably responding to a weird food challenge that had been doing the rounds of Twitter since Wednesday. Many inedible combinations such as mustard yogurt, peanut Pepsi and others monstrocities were suggested.
But the bacon turkey-bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich proposal landed many in a conundrum. Those consumed with the practical side of things wondered which flavour of preserve would go best with the sandwich - grape or strawberry?
Which one though... grape or strawberry?!? #questionsthatneedanswers— Hair by Charli Rae (@hairbycharlirae) April 25, 2019
B4 we get into the jelly part, you put turkey on a Bacon egg and cheese? I’m from NY, and the hood breakfast is Bacon egg and cheese and an Arizona man from the corner store— Wes King (@weskingbeats) April 25, 2019
Others though it was a curious idea.
I’m actually not against this— Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) April 25, 2019
yeah tf..jelly on breakfast sandwiches are good af 💁😒— INSIDE a ded caprisun(amber, if ur feeling frisky) (@bobthetractor) April 25, 2019
Put jelly on a red lobster biscuit it’ll change your life— kevin (@kevinhatespants) April 25, 2019
I'm willing to try a piece— Kenny likes BACON!!! ( give bacon) (@KennyFaqPudding) April 25, 2019
However, most people denounced the dish as a starter from hell.
Here we go with your terrible food choices— RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) April 25, 2019
Goood bye wale— riPablito Baelish (@daveedlouis) April 25, 2019
That sounds disgusting jelly shouldn’t be anywhere near my food— Rip nipsey hussle (@babyitsmb) April 25, 2019
April 25, 2019
Wale later commented that he was just helping the good folks out and only recommending things he thought his fans deserved.
I just recommend things I know the people deserve .we deserve nice things who am I to withhold such a secret (that’s not so secret )— Wale (@Wale) April 26, 2019
Well, remember what they say? Be careful what you wish for lest you start getting what you really deserve!
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- 'The Things We Do For Love': Fans Scramble to Book Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame'
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s