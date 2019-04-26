Turkey, Bacon, Cheese & Jelly: Rapper's Weird Sandwich Tip Gives Internet Food for Thought

I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich. — Wale (@Wale) April 25, 2019

Which one though... grape or strawberry?!? #questionsthatneedanswers — Hair by Charli Rae (@hairbycharlirae) April 25, 2019

B4 we get into the jelly part, you put turkey on a Bacon egg and cheese? I’m from NY, and the hood breakfast is Bacon egg and cheese and an Arizona man from the corner store — Wes King (@weskingbeats) April 25, 2019

I’m actually not against this — Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) April 25, 2019

yeah tf..jelly on breakfast sandwiches are good af 💁😒 — INSIDE a ded caprisun(amber, if ur feeling frisky) (@bobthetractor) April 25, 2019

Put jelly on a red lobster biscuit it’ll change your life — kevin (@kevinhatespants) April 25, 2019

I'm willing to try a piece — Kenny likes BACON!!! ( give bacon) (@KennyFaqPudding) April 25, 2019

Here we go with your terrible food choices — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) April 25, 2019

Goood bye wale — riPablito Baelish (@daveedlouis) April 25, 2019

That sounds disgusting jelly shouldn’t be anywhere near my food — Rip nipsey hussle (@babyitsmb) April 25, 2019

I just recommend things I know the people deserve .we deserve nice things who am I to withhold such a secret (that’s not so secret ) — Wale (@Wale) April 26, 2019