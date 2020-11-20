Turkey Man Complains of Testicular Pain and Swelling After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection affects sense of taste, smell, causes cough and fever but can it affect your genitals? Evidently, yes. Eight months after being declared as a pandemic and after the one-year anniversary of patient zero discovery in Hubei, China, a lot is still unknown about the deadly virus that has turned the world upside down. Through observation and surveys, clinical research international bodies have consolidated a list of symptoms that can be indicative of the infection.

However, many cases are asymptomatic wherein the person never gets a cough or fever or lethargy or any other symptom associated with the notorious virus. They can go about their regular life without any discomfort and heal fairly well.

But for one unfortunate man in Turkey, his mostly asymptomatic infection came with a rare and painful symptom – pain and swelling of his genitals. The 49-year-old man is reported to be completely fine with no other Corona-related symptoms. He visited the hospital earlier as he experienced some pain and discomfort in his groin, particularly his left testicle. The pain worsened with each passing day, NewsHub reported.

The hospital staff discovered the man had “suspicious contact history in [an] emergency department two days ago.” As a precaution, they swabbed him for COVID-19 . The result came out positive.

He was started with the anti-viral treatment and his pain went away gradually. What’s unique about his case is that asymptomatic cases by definition don’t have any symptoms, let alone a symptom as isolated as this. His treatment lasted three weeks after which he was released from the hospital.

The virus has caused over 1.35 million global deaths and left the current patients with lethargy, breathing issues and other problems. By its nature, it’s described as a predominantly respiratory disease which attacks respiratory organs. However, in rare cases, a symptom such as inflamed and painful genital may be found in a few patients. The virus may travel to these organs via blood flow.

A previous case reported in American Journal of Emergency Medicine in August talked about a 37-year-old man with pain in both testes. However, he wasn’t asymptomatic like the case in Turkey but had “fevers, anorexia, myalgias, fatigue and a dry cough.”

Another patient in Italy, 43, reported uncontrollable testicular pain. He died three days later of irreversible cardiogenic shock. Some researchers believe these rare symptom patients should be monitored closely as they may hold key to alert others of new symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus.