Turkey Street Actor Acts Injured as Part of Play, Concerned Stray Pup Rushes to Check on Him

Imagine this, you are watching a street play and the actor faints as a part of his role, enter the man’s best friend, a dog, who is genuinely worried about his life. Doesn’t it leave you all warm and fuzzy? Well, something similar happened in real life after a video of a stray dog sniffing a street actor pretending to be injured gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video from Turkey, where during a theatrical performance earlier in September, actor Numan Ertuğrul Uzunsoy played a character and pretended to be injured became a cause of concern for the innocent stray dog who came up to check on him.

Talking to The Dodo, Uzunsoy said, “The character I played was injured and in great pain. He’d fallen off a horse, and was breathing hard.”

In the video, the dog walks across the concrete floor and rubs his face against the man before he is patted and stopped by other actors of the group. The dog is seen wagging its tail as it walked between the other actors to reach Numan.

“I felt warmth on my face. First, I thought my co-star was approaching me. I was very happy when I felt the dog’s kisses. I was very touched. He was like an angel who wanted to help me. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was not expecting it,” said Numan.

The actor went to the same place the next day to look for the canine. But he was unable to find him. “The next day I went to the same place, looking for him. People told me he usually hangs out there. I went again today. I’ll look for him until I find him. I’ve always loved animals,” he said.

Numan is on the lookout for the dog and wishes to find it home once they reunite.