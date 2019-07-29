Turkish Architect Dreams of Building a 1,982-Foot Cliff Hotel in Norway

Thrill-seekers will have one more reason to throng a 1,982-foot cliff in southern Norway if a Turkish architectural company is someday able to build a boutique hotel jutting from the hugely-popular tourist attraction. The proposed hotel, designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio would be built into the side of Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, and feature a swimming pool held up by suspension chords.

According to CNN, the yet-to-be-named hotel will feature a large viewing platform on the top deck and three floors of accommodation below, each of which would feature a balcony jutting out from the edge of the cliff. Besides nine rooms, reception area, lobby, restaurant and a cafe, the hotel would also provide guests an opportunity to look down at the breathtaking scenery beneath as they swim in the clear-bottomed swimming pool on the lowest level.

The man behind the novel idea, architect Hayri Atak, told INSIDER he was captivated by the idea of living beyond the edge of the cliff. "Pulpit Rock has been one of the most exciting places to me through the years," Atak said.

"One day a friend of mine sent me photos of 'the rock' she captured during her Norway trip. The photos were taken right behind the edge of the gigantic rock.

"Even though I wasn't there, I experienced the adrenaline of being on the edge. Then I dreamed of living on and beyond the edge. Simply, I just wanted to carry this experience beyond the edge."

However, Atak acknowledged that even he himself was scared by the concept of the gravity-defying pool.

"The pool was the one and only design element of the project," Atak said. "A pool hanging under the cliff by itself scared me." But he said the hotel structure above the pool would protect it.

The hotel should be considered an extension of the cliff, Atak added.

In June, a company named Compass Pools revealed plans for a world-first infinity pool on the roof of a skyscraper in London, which would offer visitors 360-degree views of the city.