Turkish Artist's Juxtaposed Photos Reveal the Contrasting Realities of the World
Uğur Gallenkuş depicts the contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame using a split in the images.
Image credts: Instagram/@ugurgallen.
The world is dangerously disproportionate - the gap between the wealthy and the poor, the happy and the sad, the persecuted and the persecutes remain separated a huge margin which cannot be easily bridged.
An Oxfam survey found that in India itself, the gap in terms of income is so vast that it would take a take a female domestic worker 22,277 years to earn what a top CEO of a tech company makes in one year.
Not just in India, all over the world the gap between the extremes is constantly increasing. A Turkish Instagram Artist highlights these extremes between realities in his work.
Uğur Gallenkuş depicts the contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame using a split in the images.
See ten of his deeply contrasted photos below.
1. Hunger standards around the world.
View this post on Instagram
Two child labourers eating their lunch during a break at the factory they work. Dhaka, Bangladesh. According the WHO (World Health Organization), childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. Globally, in 2016 the number of overweight children under the age of five, is estimated to be over 41 million. Almost half of all overweight children under 5 lived in Asia and one quarter lived in Africa. Overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age. Overweight and obesity, as well as their related diseases, are largely preventable. Prevention of childhood obesity therefore needs high priority. You don't forget in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. I know, it still happens that children die from starvation. But today, the rate of deaths from starvation at large is now low.(According to the rate of deaths due to obesity) For these problems, adequate support can be provided to all over the world within 24 hours by state and non-governmental organizations. If there are deaths from starvation at the moment at anywhere, it is the politicians who are responsible. You can be sure that politicians are consciously doing and want this. . Photo: GMB Akash @gmbakash . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
2. Beauty and the beaten?
View this post on Instagram
A wounded Syrian girl looks on at a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of the capital Damascus, following shelling and air raids by Syrian government forces on August 22, 2015. According to NGOs, estimated between 110,000 and 224,000 civilians had been killed between March 2011 and September 2019. Of these , estimated 15,000 are women and 28,000 are children. Photo: Abd Doumany @abd_doumany @afpphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
3. Aren't we all immigrants?
View this post on Instagram
(L) A migrant caravan walks into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21, 2018 near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico The caravan of Central Americans plans to eventually reach the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the recent trade deal with Mexico and withhold aid to Central American countries if the caravan isn't stopped before reaching the U.S. Honduras is one of the poorest and most violent countries in Central America. The country experienced a coup d'état in 2009 and is one of the most unequal countries in the world, while the poverty rate stood at 64.3% in 2018. Drought and crop failure in the Central American dry corridor and Climate change in Honduras has been a factor in the formation of the caravans. (R) Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus running during the annual Santa Claus Christmas race in Madrid, Spain. . Photos: John Moore @jbmoorephoto and Marcos del Mazo @marcos_del_mazo @gettyimages . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
4. Putting your child to sleep.
View this post on Instagram
A man reacts as he looks at the body of his daughter, who was killed following reported air raids by Syrian government forces on August 24, 2015, at a make shift hospital in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of the capital Damascus. Winners in war are few, but those who lost in war are too many. . Photo: Abd Doumany @abd_doumany @afpphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
5. The writings on the wall.
View this post on Instagram
An orphaned boy walks past a wall with drawings depicting rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in Bol, Chad on 13 October, 2018. A humanitarian crisis is underway in the Chad Basin, caused by a complex combination of political conflict and environmental factors. Lake Chad—once one of Africa’s largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people—is experiencing massive desertification. As a result of unplanned irrigation, extended drought, deforestation and resource mismanagement, the size of the lake has decreased by 90 percent over the past 60 years. Traditional livelihoods such as fishing have withered, and water shortages are causing conflict between farmers and cattle herders. Jihadist group Boko Haram, which is active in the area, both benefits from the hardship and widespread hunger and contributes to it. The group uses local villages as a recruiting ground, and the protracted conflict has uprooted 2.5 million people, exacerbating food insecurity. . Photo: Marco Gualazzini @marcogualazzini @worldpressphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
6. Life is a game.
View this post on Instagram
Young drug traffickers pose for photos holding their guns at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 11, 2016. Teenage boys openly tote guns as they run in flip-flops through a maze of alleys. Brazil is one of the most violent countries in the world with a national homicide rate of 27.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. A large part of this violence and criminality can be linked to arms and drug trafficking operations by organized crime groups. Brazil is dealing with rising violence, a lot of it related to the illegal drug trade. Most of the victims are young. In 2016 alone, more than 33,000 Brazilian teens and adults under the age of 30 were killed by homicide. . Photo: Felipe Dana @felipedana @apnews . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
7. There's no place like home.
View this post on Instagram
Mohammed Mohiedin Anis, or Abu Omar, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player, gramophone, in Aleppo. (TR) Mohammed Mohiedin Anis yada Abu Omar. 70 yaşında. Halep'te ki yıkılmış olan yatak odasında plak oynatıcı gramofununda müzik dinlerken piposunu içiyor. . Photo: Joseph Eid @afpphoto . #suriye #syria #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
8. Not all pearls are earrings.
View this post on Instagram
A wounded Syrian girl receives treatment at a make-shift hospital in Kafr Batna following bombardments on the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 21, 2018. (TR) 21 Şubat 2018'de başkent Şam'ın eteklerinde olan Doğu Guta bölgesindeki bombardımanlardan sonra Kafr Batna'da ki derme çatma bir hastanede yaralı bir Suriyeli kız tedavi görüyor. . Photo: Ammar Suleiman @ammar.sulaiman.91 @afpphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷
9. The freedom to play.
View this post on Instagram
#REMAKE A Syrian boy sits on a destroyed tank in Syrian on 2015. (TR) 2015'te Suriye'de tahrip edilmiş bir tankın üzerinde suriyeli bir çocuk oturuyor. . Photo: Yasin Akgül @yasinakgul2 @afpphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . #suriye #syria #savaş #childrenofthewar #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
10. 'I see trees of green, red roses too.'
View this post on Instagram
Weapons seized by Iraqi security forces during recent operations in the Sadr City, June 18, 2008. (TR) Irak güvenlik güçleri tarafından Sadr şehrinde yapılan son operasyonlarda ele geçirilen silahlar, 18 Haziran 2008. . Photo: Khalid Mohammed @apnews #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . #ırak #iraq #silah #weapon #savaş #war #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
Ten images spell out a common message: There are no winners in war.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon Electric First Drive Review – Made-In-India Wonder
- 'You Make Me So Proud', Says Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone After Crystal Awards
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- 'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival
- Your Next Food Order From Uber Eats Will be Delivered by Zomato