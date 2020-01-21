Take the pledge to vote

7-min read

Turkish Artist's Juxtaposed Photos Reveal the Contrasting Realities of the World

Uğur Gallenkuş depicts the contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame using a split in the images.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Turkish Artist's Juxtaposed Photos Reveal the Contrasting Realities of the World
Image credts: Instagram/@ugurgallen.

The world is dangerously disproportionate - the gap between the wealthy and the poor, the happy and the sad, the persecuted and the persecutes remain separated a huge margin which cannot be easily bridged.

An Oxfam survey found that in India itself, the gap in terms of income is so vast that it would take a take a female domestic worker 22,277 years to earn what a top CEO of a tech company makes in one year.

Not just in India, all over the world the gap between the extremes is constantly increasing. A Turkish Instagram Artist highlights these extremes between realities in his work.

Uğur Gallenkuş depicts the contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame using a split in the images.

See ten of his deeply contrasted photos below.

1. Hunger standards around the world.

View this post on Instagram

Two child labourers eating their lunch during a break at the factory they work. Dhaka, Bangladesh. According the WHO (World Health Organization), childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. Globally, in 2016 the number of overweight children under the age of five, is estimated to be over 41 million. Almost half of all overweight children under 5 lived in Asia and one quarter lived in Africa. Overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age. Overweight and obesity, as well as their related diseases, are largely preventable. Prevention of childhood obesity therefore needs high priority. You don't forget in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. I know, it still happens that children die from starvation. But today, the rate of deaths from starvation at large is now low.(According to the rate of deaths due to obesity) For these problems, adequate support can be provided to all over the world within 24 hours by state and non-governmental organizations. If there are deaths from starvation at the moment at anywhere, it is the politicians who are responsible. You can be sure that politicians are consciously doing and want this. . Photo: GMB Akash @gmbakash . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

A post shared by Uğur Gallenkuş (@ugurgallen) on

2. Beauty and the beaten?

3. Aren't we all immigrants?

View this post on Instagram

(L) A migrant caravan walks into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21, 2018 near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico The caravan of Central Americans plans to eventually reach the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the recent trade deal with Mexico and withhold aid to Central American countries if the caravan isn't stopped before reaching the U.S. Honduras is one of the poorest and most violent countries in Central America. The country experienced a coup d'état in 2009 and is one of the most unequal countries in the world, while the poverty rate stood at 64.3% in 2018. Drought and crop failure in the Central American dry corridor and Climate change in Honduras has been a factor in the formation of the caravans. (R) Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus running during the annual Santa Claus Christmas race in Madrid, Spain. . Photos: John Moore @jbmoorephoto and Marcos del Mazo @marcos_del_mazo @gettyimages . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

A post shared by Uğur Gallenkuş (@ugurgallen) on

4. Putting your child to sleep.

5. The writings on the wall.

View this post on Instagram

An orphaned boy walks past a wall with drawings depicting rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in Bol, Chad on 13 October, 2018. A humanitarian crisis is underway in the Chad Basin, caused by a complex combination of political conflict and environmental factors. Lake Chad—once one of Africa’s largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people—is experiencing massive desertification. As a result of unplanned irrigation, extended drought, deforestation and resource mismanagement, the size of the lake has decreased by 90 percent over the past 60 years. Traditional livelihoods such as fishing have withered, and water shortages are causing conflict between farmers and cattle herders. Jihadist group Boko Haram, which is active in the area, both benefits from the hardship and widespread hunger and contributes to it. The group uses local villages as a recruiting ground, and the protracted conflict has uprooted 2.5 million people, exacerbating food insecurity. . Photo: Marco Gualazzini @marcogualazzini @worldpressphoto . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

A post shared by Uğur Gallenkuş (@ugurgallen) on

6. Life is a game.

View this post on Instagram

Young drug traffickers pose for photos holding their guns at a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 11, 2016. Teenage boys openly tote guns as they run in flip-flops through a maze of alleys. Brazil is one of the most violent countries in the world with a national homicide rate of 27.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. A large part of this violence and criminality can be linked to arms and drug trafficking operations by organized crime groups. Brazil is dealing with rising violence, a lot of it related to the illegal drug trade. Most of the victims are young. In 2016 alone, more than 33,000 Brazilian teens and adults under the age of 30 were killed by homicide. . Photo: Felipe Dana @felipedana @apnews . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷

A post shared by Uğur Gallenkuş (@ugurgallen) on

7. There's no place like home.

8. Not all pearls are earrings.

9. The freedom to play.

10. 'I see trees of green, red roses too.'

Ten images spell out a common message: There are no winners in war.

