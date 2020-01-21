Turkish Artist's Juxtaposed Photos Reveal the Contrasting Realities of the World

The world is dangerously disproportionate - the gap between the wealthy and the poor, the happy and the sad, the persecuted and the persecutes remain separated a huge margin which cannot be easily bridged.

An Oxfam survey found that in India itself, the gap in terms of income is so vast that it would take a take a female domestic worker 22,277 years to earn what a top CEO of a tech company makes in one year.

Not just in India, all over the world the gap between the extremes is constantly increasing. A Turkish Instagram Artist highlights these extremes between realities in his work.

Uğur Gallenkuş depicts the contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame using a split in the images.

See ten of his deeply contrasted photos below.

1. Hunger standards around the world.

2. Beauty and the beaten?

3. Aren't we all immigrants?

4. Putting your child to sleep.

5. The writings on the wall.

6. Life is a game.

7. There's no place like home.

8. Not all pearls are earrings.

9. The freedom to play.

10. 'I see trees of green, red roses too.'

Ten images spell out a common message: There are no winners in war.

