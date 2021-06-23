Turkish Band 'Trash Oriental 2' is Creating Music From Discarded Waste

Music could draw inspiration from anywhere in this world, even from a place that is completely full of waste for others. And if music could be created while talking about a very important social issue, there is nothing better than that. A band from Turkey named Fungistanbul has come up with an innovative way to talk about and deal with the problem of plastic wastes around us. Finding a musical solution to the ever-worsening problem of plastic waste, the band is raising awareness about it by using music created while using instruments made out of completely discarded waste from landfills. The band used these instruments for their music videos where they emphasize on the importance of waste management and recycling. One of the videos that were shared on the official channel of the band features the members playing music in a field using these instruments made up of waste plastic. The video also documents the process of conversion of plastic waste into an actual instrument. It showcases how the entire process from the collection of waste to put the materials together using glue and nails. The members could also be seen wearing vests made out of yellow plastic sheets.

Talking about this unique concept to news agency Reuters, Fungistanbul’s drummer Herman Artuc emphasized the importance of recycling. He said that when we destroy the balance of nature by producing this kind of waste, it becomes very difficult to recover. He also talked about the concept of ‘forward transformation’ which involves the transformation of absolute waste into a more valuable item. Herman added that turning these wastes materials into a musical instrument was only an example of ‘forward transformation.’

While it may appear to be a very small step in dealing with the huge challenge of plastic waste it surely is a move forward and we would need to come up with our own ways to tackle this issue that’s harming our environment.

