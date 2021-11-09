People using social media platforms enjoy watching videos of extraordinary things. Very often, our Instagram feeds are flooded with videos of people doing larger-than-life stunts. Recently, a video of a Turkish chef who achieved an unimaginable feat has gone viral. In the middle of a vast desert in Dubai, famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir cooked fryums on a huge skillet. The viral video shows the stunning and unimaginable set up for cooking in an extreme atmosphere with the chef doing it perfectly. In the short video, the Turkish chef is seen setting up a huge skillet on big bricks in the middle of the Dubai desert. He throws wood beneath the skillet and then lights it up to heat it for cooking the food. He then pours oil onto the pan. After the pan gets heated up, the chef adds colourful fryums with the help of two of his friends. Within seconds, the colourful fryums puff up instantly and are ready to dig into.

Watch the video here —

Burak shared the video on his Instagram handle. The stunning and extraordinary way of cooking by the chef garnered over 98.3 million views and more than 5.4 million likes so far and counting. The video was shared on October 17.

This is not the first time when Burak did something extraordinary. Earlier, he had recreated Dubai’s high-rise, Burj Khalifa, from butternut squash. It came out beautifully with a sumptuous glaze on top.

Burak’s cooking videos always garner views in millions. His videos never fail to amaze the viewers. Here are few more videos —

The chef is the owner of a successful chain of restaurants. He is also popularly known as the ‘Smiling Chef’ or ‘CZN Burak.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.