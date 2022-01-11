Turkish Farmer Fits Cows with VR Headsets to Reduce Bovine Stress, Increase Milk Yield

Exhibiting a unique blend of technology and conventional cattle farming, a cattle breeder in Turkey resorted to fitting his cows with Virtual Reality headsets in a bid to get a better milk yield out of them. As reported by The Sun, Izzet Kocak, a cattle breeder from Turkey, used the VR headsets on two of his cows in his farm. He did that in the winters when the cows were cooped up and made them watch a green pasture through the VR to deceive them into thinking that it is summer. “They are watching a green pasture and it gives them an emotional boost. They are less stressed,” Izzet said. Pictures from Izzet’s farm showed one of his cows fitted with VR headset while standing among other cows in the shed. The cow could be seen calmly eating the fodder with the headset on her eyes.

Reportedly, the headsets were first tested at a farm in Moscow after being developed with the help of some vets. According to Russia’s agriculture ministry, it was observed that the headsets helped in decreasing anxiety in the cows. They further explained that the system was based on the principle that cows are better at perceiving shades of red than that of green and blue. Referring to a research, the ministry also stated that environmental conditions have a sizeable impact on cow’s health which eventually impacts the quality and quantity of the milk it produces.

After the first experiment, Izzet then later adopted the unusual method for two of his own cows in Aksaray, Turkey. The idea proved to be fruitful for Izzet who revealed that the milk output of his cows increased by nearly 5 litres a day. Earlier, another cattle breeder from Turkey Mehmet Akgül used a classical music therapy on his cows in an attempt to increase milk production. Reportedly, he started playing music on speakers at his farm with 150 animals hoping that it would relax them. The 57-year-old breeder later even claimed that the therapy increased the milk yield of his cows by some five percent.

