Turkish Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off the Cliff, Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Most murders have a motive behind them. While sometimes it is revenge, other crimes happen as a result of greed or fear of revelation of something else that they might have done. To what extent can one go to fulfil their selfish needs? A man in Turkey pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff just so he could claim a life insurance policy.

New York Post reported that Hakan Aysal, 41, was convicted of shoving his seven months pregnant wife Semra Aysal, 32, off a cliff in the popular tourist spot Butterfly Valley in Mugla, southern Turkey in June 2018.

He lured his wife to the edge of the 304-meter cliff on the pretext of taking a selfie. Semra was afraid of heights but believed that she was safe with her husband. However, she was pushed over by the man instead.

The man claimed life insurance worth $25,000 on her behalf after her death in the twisted turn of events. The court heard how he committed the horrific act in June 2018 and found him guilty. In a hearing earlier, Aysal initially denied the act and challenged the verdict with a last-minute insanity plea, but the 41-year-old’s plea was rejected by the court.

He attempted to challenge the verdict by claiming to be mentally disturbed but medics from the 4th Specialization Department of Forensic Medicine dismissed his claims. The final verdict came last Tuesday, October 25 when the court ordered Aysal to serve a sentence of at least 30 years before he could be considered for release.

The police became suspicious of Hakan when news reports shared photos of the couple atop the cliff. These images prompted a witness to come forward and provide video evidence of the 41-year-old Turkish acting strangely.

The witness was identified as Recep Sahin. Sahin, who filmed Semra’s last moments alive, took the stand at a previous hearing and told the court that he was there to see the view of Kabak Bay with his family and his daughter was filming the view with his phone when the Aysal couple came down the slope at the moment. He then added – “We even joked, ‘Either this man will throw the woman off or the woman will throw the man.’ There was no interaction between them.”

The video evidence was shared by Enson Haber on Twitter:

