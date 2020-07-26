Turkish Man Takes His Music to New Heights, Plays Drum While Paragliding

Paragliding is an exhilarating sport brimming with an adrenaline rush that will always stop keep you from taking the challenge. But a Turkish musician took this sport a notch higher, metaphorically.

Ahmet Celik, quite a sensation on the Internet, went for paragliding supported by a pair of large drums which he plays whilst being suspended in the air with a parachute.

Celik posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “600 meters high drum show.” Some posts also had clear photos of the same as well. The video has been going viral.

All this happened in the Tekirdag province of Turkey and the musician was 600 meters straight up in the air while playing the instrument.

Even the netizens were shocked by the way he played the drums without a doubt. "If that had been me, I'd dropped a stick.," commented one person.

If that had been me,I’d’ve dropped a stick. — Tucker (@Tuckerdrums) July 24, 2020

Here are some of the other reactions:

Finally found the source of the drumming from Jumanji — Spencer Reitz (@spencer_reitz) July 24, 2020

“Leave on a good note” — BW (@shanelseason) July 24, 2020

There are plenty of people all over the globe who want to live every moment and They 're trying different stuff, even though it entails some form of threat.

No one would have thought, for possibly, riding through the air with a drum being played along.

Truly, 'music worship,' could one reckon?

Earlier a Turkish Youtuber went paragliding on his sofa while watching TV and eating snacks mid-air.