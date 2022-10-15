Turkish MP Smashes His Phone In Parliament To Oppose Government Bill

Protests inside a parliament are quite common in any democracy around the world. While we often get to see situations escalating into unruly behaviour and even fistfights in parliaments, a recent video from the Parliament of Turkey has left the internet in splits.

It does not have any fistfight or unruly behaviour as such, but an MP smashing his own phone to prove his point. According to a Mirror report, Burak Erbay, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, was opposing a proposed government-backed bill. The purpose of this bill is to stop online fake news. Under this law, social media networks and internet sites must release details of users suspected of “spreading misleading information”, which can result in up to three years in prison for those found guilty.

Top showsha video

However, Burak does not agree with the bill and says that if the Turkish government passes the bill, it might as well intrude on the mobile phones of the citizens compromising the privacy. To prove his point, the MP actually took out his smart phone and smashed it with a hammer. The video of him smashing his phone on the floor of the house has now gone viral on social media.

Gençlerimiz, tek özgürlüğünüz var cebinizdeki telefonlar; Instagram var, Facebook var, YouTube var, orada haberleşiyorsunuz. Eğer bu yasa Meclisten geçerse, telefonlarınızı artık kırıp atabilirsiniz. #SansüreHayır #TelefonaGerekKalmayacak #YasakçılarDeğilGençlerKazanacak pic.twitter.com/DeHhGRLBtO — Av. Burak Erbay (@burakerbaychp) October 12, 2022

Burak himself shared the video on Twitter on October 13. He captioned his tweet in Turkish by writing, “Our young people, your only freedom is the phones in your pocket; There is Instagram, there is Facebook, there is YouTube, you communicate there. If this law is passed in the Parliament, you can now break your phones and throw them away”.

According to critics, the bill, if passed into law, would infringe on the freedom of the press and lead to widespread censorship. Most Turkish newspapers and television channels came under the control of government officials and their business associates in a massive crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. However, social media networks and internet-based media remained largely free of surveillance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here