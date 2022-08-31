Turkish Sports Analyst Gets Slapped by Cat on Live TV, Video Goes Viral

A video of a cat slapping a sports analyst during a live telecast in Turkey has spread like wildfire on social media. The video showcases Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok conversing with the anchor of the broadcast when he is unexpectedly interrupted by a cat. In the middle of the conversation, the furry animal is seen jumping on his chair in the back, leaving the journalist and the anchor stumped for a second.

But no one was ready to witness what happens next. Upon the cat’s arrival, the anchor jokingly asked, “Did you bring your cat?” Meanwhile, the unfriendly pet slapped the journalist on the back of his head. The veteran journalist laughed it off and explained that it wasn’t his pet. As per Wion news, Ozkok was a guest in the house from where he was broadcasting for the live show. The furry animal lived in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The clip has garnered a thunderous response on the internet leaving many in splits. With more than 50 thousand likes, a barrage of cat-lovers shared their hilarious reactions in the comment section of the post. A user said, “He said pause this or get the paws I’m hungry,” another added, “Cat was like ‘where’s my food hooman?’ You disobey me again and I’ll do worse!” One more chimed in to share that the clip has made them laugh way too much. Meanwhile, a netizen wrote, “Cat gotta keep him humble.”

After the incident, the journalist recalled the nightmare that he once had about his friend’s cat. During his younger days, Ozkok would dream of his friend’s car leaping on his face while he was asleep. He said, ”I used to have a recurring nightmare about my friend’s cat. The cat would sleep on the stairs and when you walked past the cat it was right there close to your face and I used to have this recurring nightmare that it would leap onto my face and I would wake up.” Ozkok referred to it as his ‘worst’ nightmares ever.

