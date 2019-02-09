Fans Come up With Funny Ways to Kill Chucky As Evil Doll From 'Child's Play' Gets 2019 Reboot

The wait is over, your best friend has arrived. From the producers of IT comes Child’s Play, in theaters June 21. #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/7t3aJZ3WFh — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) February 8, 2019

If Chucky the doll tried to attack me I would simply kick him away — Bud Tendy (@alexqarbuckle) February 8, 2019

I would throw a laundry basket over him and then put a heavy stone on top of it. Then simply walk away. Not my problem anymore — Kyle Daly (@dalykyle) February 8, 2019

So in the new #ChildsPlayMovie you can stop Chucky simply by disconnecting the WiFi? pic.twitter.com/vMrQ3ZvUXG — Frank Maggiore (@FMaggiore) February 9, 2019

Is he strong at all he seems relatively easy to subdue or destroy. — Cody (@codywinfrey) February 8, 2019

He supposedly has the strength of a full-grown man. But, you know, so do I. — Matthew Prorok (@MJtheProphet) February 8, 2019

I'd drop a bucket on him and put a brick on top. Then I'd get a cage, toss him in and charge people $20 each to see him. — Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) February 8, 2019

People have no respect for the brutality Chucky has displayed in the original series. He kills an old woman with a ruler — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) February 8, 2019

he’s magic dude — law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) February 8, 2019

Chucky would drive that knife into your foot with lightning quickness and your kick would become a MURDER TRAP — 'GEORGIA' (@troughofluxury) February 9, 2019

you ever had a cat? — cedi szn 🍕🍌 (@zascmo) February 8, 2019

Is anyone shocked that Chucky is still a doll and isn't like an app or something. Do kids still play with dolls? — Queen L'Antifa (@WStuartross) February 8, 2019

1. That boy is too old for a doll

2. Maximum overdrive meets Child's play is a better title

3. Same producers as IT so I'll watch it anyway pic.twitter.com/kDyQDh6Kvf — Elizabeth Owens (@eowens0807) February 8, 2019

The little kid in me who feared Chucky is like pic.twitter.com/KBEuLcfXgA — RJ Foxxy (@RJfoxxy) February 8, 2019

It looks like Chucky is A.I gone evil in the reboot and I think that's a way better angle in 2019 than that supernatural, dark magic, possessed shit https://t.co/bsD7kaFYXl — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) February 8, 2019

They finally making Chucky scary again?! I'm DOWN.https://t.co/ShWdBC4w1a — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) February 8, 2019

Your worst childhood nightmare 'Chucky' is getting an all-new reboot in 2019 and movie franchise fans think killing the demented doll is easier than ever.Yes, the popular evil doll from the '80s horror movie Child's Play is making a comeback in what seems like a Black Mirror-ish trailer dropped on Friday.The newest installment stars Bryan Tyree Henry, Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Tim Matheson and takes you back to the horror days where the doll wrecks havoc, except, it is now a hi-tech doll powered by artificial intelligence.The trailer opens with Andy (Gabriel Bateman) unwrapping a gift from his mother (Aubrey Plaza) when the doll promptly takes a laser scan of him and the usual follows.While the OG showed us a dying murderer putting his soul in Chucky, which then goes on a killing spree on unsuspecting victims - the modern doll seemingly develops evil tendencies following a defect in Chucky's programming code.Enough talk, here's the trailer:The immediate response to the trailer, however, was - it's much easier to stop the robotic doll. From simply kicking it to switching the WiFi off - fans came up with creative suggestions to put an end to this tiny monster. Because, you know, modern problems require modern solutions.But was it that easy to kill Chucky?Many wondered what a grown-up was doing with a doll anyway in 2019.Of course, not all were bummed.Directed by Lars Klevberg, Child's Play is slated to release on June 21.