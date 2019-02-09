LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Fans Come up With Funny Ways to Kill Chucky As Evil Doll From 'Child's Play' Gets 2019 Reboot

The popular demented doll from the '80s horror movie 'Child's Play' is making a comeback in what seems like a 'Black Mirror-ish' trailer dropped on Friday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Fans Come up With Funny Ways to Kill Chucky As Evil Doll From 'Child's Play' Gets 2019 Reboot
Image by Orion Pictures.
Your worst childhood nightmare 'Chucky' is getting an all-new reboot in 2019 and movie franchise fans think killing the demented doll is easier than ever.

Yes, the popular evil doll from the '80s horror movie Child's Play is making a comeback in what seems like a Black Mirror-ish trailer dropped on Friday.

The newest installment stars Bryan Tyree Henry, Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Tim Matheson and takes you back to the horror days where the doll wrecks havoc, except, it is now a hi-tech doll powered by artificial intelligence.

The trailer opens with Andy (Gabriel Bateman) unwrapping a gift from his mother (Aubrey Plaza) when the doll promptly takes a laser scan of him and the usual follows.

While the OG showed us a dying murderer putting his soul in Chucky, which then goes on a killing spree on unsuspecting victims - the modern doll seemingly develops evil tendencies following a defect in Chucky’s programming code.

Enough talk, here's the trailer:




The immediate response to the trailer, however, was - it's much easier to stop the robotic doll. From simply kicking it to switching the WiFi off - fans came up with creative suggestions to put an end to this tiny monster. Because, you know, modern problems require modern solutions.






















But was it that easy to kill Chucky?













Many wondered what a grown-up was doing with a doll anyway in 2019.







Of course, not all were bummed.










Directed by Lars Klevberg, Child’s Play is slated to release on June 21.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

