Turning Waste into Wealth: Pune Woman Upcycles Scrap Tyres to Design Beautiful Footwear

Amid rising levels of pollution, turning waste into wealth has become a dire need for all of us. A Pune based entrepreneur Pooja Badamikar has decided to contribute to the same by recycling scrap tyres into beautiful looking footwear. Badamikar's primary aim is to create environmental awareness through her unique business venture.

Badamikar, who holds a post-graduate degree in renewable energy started on this unique journey to convert the tyre scraps into footwear through her brand Nemital since the past two years. Her novel idea has been very helpful in bringing down the level of pollution as now instead of using plastic or rubber sole for sandals and shoes, the tyre scraps are being used, thereby reducing the amount of waste.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Badamikar said, "One billion tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of local cobblers and made two prototypes. That's how the journey began."

Maharashtra: Pooja Badamikar, a Pune based entrepreneur upcycles scrap tyres to make footwear.She says, "One billion scrap tyres are discarded annually in the world. I started working with help of local cobblers & made two prototypes. That's how the journey began." (22.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/ffWn6vSZPS — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

She added that worldwide there is around 1 billion scrapped tyres generated every year. So, in order to effectively turn it into a useful thing, she started thinking of something that can reduce the amount of such scrap waste on a daily basis. She finally came up with the footwear idea.

After leaving behind her job at an IT company, Badamikar started researching on scrap tyre business and how to reduce the waste accumulated. But most of the ideas seemed like they required a lot of capital and were poised to give late returns. Also, she realised the tyres are banned for reuse due to safety and health reasons and the tyres being non-biodegradabale posed further problems, she told Better India.

Her thorough search took her as far as several African communities where she found them using such discarded tyres as footwear and she was inspired by them. Badamikar then took it onf rom there, ideas started flowing in and she decided to use the original plan to design beautiful footwear. A bit more of studying made her come up with the idea of using truck tyres for the new footwear.

Badamikar then went on to design two prototypes and also ended up presenting them at ‘Startup India’ – a conclave series for up and coming startups. She designed the protoype by enlisting the help of a local cobbler. He design was much appreciated and she in 2018, she won Rs 50,000 in the ‘Upcoming Woman Entrepreneur’ category, thus giving birth to her brand 'Nemital'.

She told ANI, "Conventionally we use version rubber or plastic material as sole for footwear but we have replaced it with upcycled tyre and by that, we are helping to reduce the landfills, secondly we are helping to reduce the material like plastic to come to market and the third thing is we are reducing the use of resources such as oil and water which otherwise might have been consumed for manufacturing of that plastic or version rubber," said Badamikar.

"This is an alarming condition for all of us because the garbage levels are increasing around us, we have to reduce it and up cycling is the key to the new world.

(With inputs from ANI)