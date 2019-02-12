TV Host Says He Hasn't Washed Hands in 10 Years and People are Truly Disgusted



Fox News’ @PeteHegseth admits, unprompted, that he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years.



“Germs are not a real thing,” Pete says. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.” pic.twitter.com/9hsAb9YA9j

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2019



Remind me never to accept a dinner invitation to his house. Or shake his hand.



File under “things to never say out loud” 🙄



— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) February 11, 2019





@PeteHegseth I'm with you on hand washing. I'm almost 70 and haven't had a cold or flu in years. Our bodies need some germs to learn how to fight them. Too many germofobes out there.

— Smittymhs (@smittymhs) February 10, 2019



This is E Coli. This is what you are spreading every single day that you don't wash your hands. #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/xqReDStXvg



— Gayle (@beachbumm1) February 10, 2019





So, if you don't believe in the existence of things you can't see, I guess you must be an atheist. Right?

— Sharon Lawson 👻 (@lawsonsk) February 10, 2019



You do know that personal hygiene is part of the reason why people started living longer, right? Let's put anti-vaxxers and anti-washers on an island together since y'all apparently know more than people who study these things.



— Nevi (@nev_nev97) February 11, 2019





Please, please read this. It’s just one of hundreds of scholarly articles on the importance and effectiveness of proper handwashing. This is from the World Health Organization. It lists those nasty little germs that you “can’t see”. https://t.co/cTLYkNrtgr

— Patti Park (@ppark916) February 10, 2019



When even @chrislhayes can see the obvious...Twitter really has come full circle. https://t.co/o1dPPaWEhS



— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 11, 2019

