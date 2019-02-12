LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TV Host Says He Hasn't Washed Hands in 10 Years and People are Truly Disgusted

Hosting the weekend show 'Fox & Friends', Pete Hegseth said, 'As I told you, my 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off air. I don't think I've washed my hands for 10 years. Really, I don't really wash my hands.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Screenshot from @JordanUhl / Twitter
Fox News host Pete Hegseth is getting the "dirty" look from the Internet after he appeared on national television to say that he hasn't washed his hands in a decade.

Hosting the weekend show Fox & Friends, Hegseth said, "As I told you, my 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off the air. I don't think I've washed my hands for 10 years. Really, I don't really wash my hands."

His "confession" came when his co-hosts Ed Henry and Jedediah Bila were discussing about eating a day old pizza. "Yesterday was National Pizza Day, which means it's national pizza weekend, which means Pizza Hut lasts for a long time," Hegseth said.

The host also added that the infectious microorganisms didn't exist simply because they were invisible to his naked eye. "I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them, therefore they're not real. I can't get sick," he added.

The video clip of the bizarre confession was later shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter.



Needless to say, Twitterati were freaking out by the host's revelations.









Strangely enough, Hegseth found support in his bizarre theory.

"I'm with you on hand washing. I'm almost 70 and haven't had a cold or flu in years. Our bodies need some germs to learn how to fight them. Too many germofobes out there," the user wrote.


To which Fox host promptly responded by saying, "don't wash".



Hegseth's tweet attracted more strong responses on the platform.

Criticising his theory, a user reminded him that he was spreading E Coli bacteria by not washing his hands.









While another shared a study on the importance of washing hands.

As it turns out, it was all a joke. Confirming the same to The Hill, a Fox News spokesperson said Hegseth wasn't serious when he said he hasn't washed his hands in 10 years. The Fox host also took to his Twitter page to state the "obvious".





