TV Psychic Medium John Edward Postpones His Australia Tour Due to Coronavirus

John Edward, world's foremost psychic medium, has deferred his upcoming tour to Australia tour to November.

Earlier, Edward’s tour was scheduled for September. The tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in The Shot.com, the schedule of John’s Australia tour announced in February. The 50-year-old was supposed to pay a visit to Australia in March but it got cancelled shortly after the announcement.

Now, Ticketek, an Australian event ticketing company, has stated that the tickets for September 1 programme will be valid till November.

The company website also said that in case people are not able to attend the event on a new date, they will get a full refund.

As per the event flow mentioned on Ticketek’s website, the event will start with a Q&A session followed by John’s address.

The event will take place at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney. The show will begin at 2 pm.

A guideline has also been issued by the organisers for all the audience.

In Australia, over 7,000 people have been tested positive for the virus, and over 100 have succumbed to the disease.