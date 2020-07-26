TV Reporter Realised She Had Thyroid Cancer after Viewer Pointed Out a Lump in Her Throat

A US-based television journalist just found out she was suffering from cancer after a viewer pointed out a lump in her throat in one of her on-air appearances.

Investigative journalist Victoria Price who works with WFLA News in Tampa Bay in the United States realised she had a tumour.

It all began when Price received an email from a viewer who pointed. out that she had noticed a lump in Price's throat. Speaking from experience, the woman was quick to suggest that Price get the lump checked.

While at first Price did not think much of the email, her boyfriend pushed her to get it checked. And indeed, the lump turned out to be the result of a tumour. Price took to social media to thank her eagle-eyed viewers and inform them that she was having surgery to get the tumour along with some lymph nodes removed.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share. Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention. I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

Her post inspired a discussion among patients and survivors of thyroid cancer.

Hi! I agree, not the easiest to see. It’s not super obvious unless you know what to look for. This screenshot shows it a bit better. I’m still learning but doc explained that the tumor is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out, hence the subtle protrusion. pic.twitter.com/NFeoRVcUdz — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 24, 2020

Literally the same thing happened to me!! A viewer spotted a lump on my neck & it was #thyroidcancer . ❤️You got this! Wishing you a quick recovery! — Maria Sansone (@MariaSansone) July 24, 2020

Many reached out to the journalist as well and commented on her dedication for her job.

So thankful a viewer noticed and you were able to catch this! Will be sending you all the positive thoughts next week during the journey. Wishing you a successful procedure and quick recovery. ♥️ — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) July 24, 2020

A testament to the fact that for every crummy viewer with a snarky comment, there are dozens and dozens and dozens more out there who are looking out. Wishing you well and a quick recovery. — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) July 24, 2020

As someone who worked as a reporter 35+ years I know exactly what it is to ignore your own health because there is always an important story, a deadline, an interminable day. This job is insatiable. I wish you a very speedy recovery. Take care. — Lourdes Meluza (@lourdesmeluza) July 24, 2020

In a long post on Twitter, Price outlines that she had been so busy with her job and had recently started in a new role in her news organisation. While covering the health crisis, however, Price admitted that she had neglected her own health.

"As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began," Price wrote. "Never ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind".

The journalist further added that she was grateful to the viewer who had pointed out the lump to her.

"Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” she wrote. “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway," Price said.