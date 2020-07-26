BUZZ

TV Reporter Realised She Had Thyroid Cancer after Viewer Pointed Out a Lump in Her Throat

Victoria Price from Tampa Bay was diagnosed with thyroid cancer which was spreading to her lymph nodes | Image credit: Twitter

Investigative reporter Victoria Price discovered she had thyroid cancer only after a viewer pointed out a lump in her throat in an email.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
A US-based television journalist just found out she was suffering from cancer after a viewer pointed out a lump in her throat in one of her on-air appearances.

Investigative journalist Victoria Price who works with WFLA News in Tampa Bay in the United States realised she had a tumour.

It all began when Price received an email from a viewer who pointed. out that she had noticed a lump in Price's throat. Speaking from experience, the woman was quick to suggest that Price get the lump checked.

While at first Price did not think much of the email, her boyfriend pushed her to get it checked. And indeed, the lump turned out to be the result of a tumour. Price took to social media to thank her eagle-eyed viewers and inform them that she was having surgery to get the tumour along with some lymph nodes removed.

Her post inspired a discussion among patients and survivors of thyroid cancer.

Many reached out to the journalist as well and commented on her dedication for her job.

In a long post on Twitter, Price outlines that she had been so busy with her job and had recently started in a new role in her news organisation. While covering the health crisis, however, Price admitted that she had neglected her own health.

"As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began," Price wrote. "Never ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind".

The journalist further added that she was grateful to the viewer who had pointed out the lump to her.

"Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” she wrote. “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway," Price said.

