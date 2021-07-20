TV to Fridge, This Chennai Man’s Auto-rickshaw Has it All

In the last year and a half, several auto-rickshaw drivers have garnered attention after they revamped their vehicle in the most surprising way. They came into the public eye for installing oxygen cylinders in their auto so that patients who are in dire need of the gas can get some respite before they reach the hospital; a few of them kept medical masks, sanitisers, and other COVID-related precautions in their vehicle. Now, an auto-rickshaw driver hailing from Chennai has proved himself as an entrepreneur. It is not essential for you to have a cabin and a staff to become an entrepreneur, and Anna Durai has proven that. Popularly known as Auto Anna, Durai owns an auto that is not like any ordinary vehicle. It is a hi-tech vehicle with gadgets that are not synonymous with auto rickshaws.

Durai’s story came to the public eye after the Instagram page, Humans of Bombay shared a clip featuring his story. The video is a must-watch as it’s not only pleasing but also inspiring.

In the video, Durai shares how he was not able to continue his studies due to a financial crunch. The clip further reveals that how he, instead of being disheartened, decided to make his fortune. He aimed to make his auto-rickshaw the best one in the city, and he did achieve it. Durai’s vehicle gives customers an unexpected experience and surprise, as it is equipped with masks, sanitiser, a mini-fridge, an iPad, and a TV.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle on July 15 and has so far gathered over 1.3 million views. Along with the video, the admin of the page wrote that people should identify their USPs and believe in ‘apna time aayega.’ People did not get tired of praising the man for not compromising on his dreams even when there was no way out. While many wished to take a ride on his hi-tech vehicle, some of them termed his efforts truly inspiring.

What is your reaction to Durai’s hi-tech auto rickshaw?

