TVs to Mobile Phones, Residents of Bhopal Villages Rewarded for Ensuring Cleanliness

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a unique initiative to ensure cleanliness on a daily basis in rural areas of state capital Bhopal. Under this campaign the local people are being rewarded for using toilets and properly disposing of waste. TVs and mobile phones are being given as rewards to the local people who have done commendable work ensuring cleanliness at their houses and nearby surroundings. This initiative to maintain cleanliness was undertaken in Bairasia tehsil (block). A lucky draw was organised by the Damila Cleanliness Committee in which the cleanest toilets from all villages of this gram panchayat were selected, and the families were rewarded by means of a lucky draw.

A colour TV was given to Madhav Singh of Kanera village who bagged the first prize, a mobile phone to Inder Singh of Kadhaiya village who got the second prize, a torch to farmer Narendra Singh of Damila village for third prize, wall clock as fourth prize to Jaiendra Singh of Jamila village, the fifth prize as a fibre chair which was given to Badrilal of Ganyari village.

As many as 71 best participants were included by the Damila gram panchayat during this cleanliness felicitation event. The physical verification of the cleanliness was done by the Cleanliness Committee of the village panchayat.

In an unrelated incident, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik among many water warriors, politicians, union ministers, and celebrities who came together on Network18 to take the pledge of water conservation on the day-long event on the 72nd Republic Day of India.

The sand artist joined the event from his backyard, Puri beach to talk on the cleanliness of the beaches and keeping the sea litter-free.

Pattnaik also praised the attitude of today’s citizens who have the right attitude towards the cleanliness of the coastlines in India.

“People are aware now, have the right attitude to not litter the beaches," the sand artist said by adding, “Want to thank the Indian government for flagging off Blue Flag concept for eight beaches in India that has brought awareness among citizens."

Given by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) the Foundation for Environmental Education, the Blue Flag is a well-recognised voluntary eco-label given to a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator which meets its standards. It is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

