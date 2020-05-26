BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two French Kids Discover Gold Bark while Building a Makeshift Hut in their Garden

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The incident took place in French town of Vendome, around 170 km from Paris.

Share this:

Two brothers in France made a surprising discovery of two gold bars while they were fetching materials to erect a makeshift hut in their garden.

The incident took place in French town of Vendome, around 170 km from Paris. The kids and the parents left their Paris residence after the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown and decided to stay at a family home in Vendome, the BBC reported.


In order to easily pass off the period, their parents asked the brothers to make a hut, which led them to search for objects they could use. During their hunt, the children stumbled upon the two gold bars wrapped up in their late grandmother’s sheets.

Soon they informed their parents about the discovery. The news report, however, added that their father, a businessman, initially thought these were knife holders which belonged to their grandmother.

However, when he got them double checked from a local auctioneer, the father was more than surprised to find out that these were indeed gold bars weighing 1kg each.

The bars are believed to have been bought by the grandmother somewhere around 1967.

The parents of the two kids have taken decided to auction the gold bars. According to the report, both the bars have been listed on the auctioneer's website with an estimated value of 40,000 Euros (approx Rs 33 lakh).


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading