Two French Kids Discover Gold Bark while Building a Makeshift Hut in their Garden

Two brothers in France made a surprising discovery of two gold bars while they were fetching materials to erect a makeshift hut in their garden.

The incident took place in French town of Vendome, around 170 km from Paris. The kids and the parents left their Paris residence after the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown and decided to stay at a family home in Vendome, the BBC reported.





In order to easily pass off the period, their parents asked the brothers to make a hut, which led them to search for objects they could use. During their hunt, the children stumbled upon the two gold bars wrapped up in their late grandmother’s sheets.

Soon they informed their parents about the discovery. The news report, however, added that their father, a businessman, initially thought these were knife holders which belonged to their grandmother.

However, when he got them double checked from a local auctioneer, the father was more than surprised to find out that these were indeed gold bars weighing 1kg each.

The bars are believed to have been bought by the grandmother somewhere around 1967.

The parents of the two kids have taken decided to auction the gold bars. According to the report, both the bars have been listed on the auctioneer's website with an estimated value of 40,000 Euros (approx Rs 33 lakh).