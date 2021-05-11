'Twada Kutta Tommy?': Gurugram Man Beats Six Neighbours for Calling Pet Dog 'Kutta'

It was Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, who made the punchline ‘Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta?‘, and then thanks to music composer Yashraj Mukhate for giving it peppy beats and making it viral. The entire phrase refers to one’s feelings towards a pet dog. When one loves their poonch, they wish to address them with a loving name rather than some generic term or a ‘street dog’. However, a man in Gurugram apparently has taken the viral catchphrase a bit too seriously after he severely injured a number of his neighbours for not giving his dog due respect. A viral video shows a man from Jyoti Park in Cybercity beating six neighbours for calling his pet dog ‘kutta’ (Hindi term for dog) instead of addressing it by its name, ‘Tommy’. The horrific incident was reported by India Today. A brawl broke out between the owner and his neighbour, Sudhir, after he asked him to chain his “violent" dog. He accused the owner of letting his dog loose that runs after kids in the area to bite them. Soon an argument followed after Sudhir called him a ‘kutta’ and agitated the owner.

The video captured shows a violent fight between the two families where the owner is seen attacking his neighbours with sticks and rods. At least six members of the family have reportedly suffered severe injuries.

Sudhir has filed a complaint at a police station in Gurugram and a probe into the matter has been launched.

This isn’t the first time when fights have been reported from Gurugram over dogs. Earlier in March, a residential family of three in Gurugram was held hostage in their car after neighbours objected to the family’s habit of feeding stray dogs. The incident occurred in the Vatika 21 housing society complex in Sector 83 on Monday night. Residents of the complex alleged that the family fed stray dogs inside the society complex. They also said that the dogs were a safety hazard and that they had bitten several children in the complex.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here