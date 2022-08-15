'Tweet for Pakistan': Sania Mirza Trolled By Neighbours For Wishing India Independence Day

Sania Mirza is a global tennis star. On the occasion of Independence day, the star player took to her official Twitter handle and shared her wishes for her nation. Sharing an image of her while playing tennis, in the caption, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years.” Many people whole-heartedly accepted her wishes but some used the social media platform to spew hate and troll her for not extending her wishes on Pakistan’s Independence Day, which falls on August 14. Why? Simply because she’s married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Here is her post:

Happy Independence Day 75 glorious years .. pic.twitter.com/zNcsNSpA9V — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2022

“You should tweet for Pak independence day,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Are Indian crazy, stupids to celebrate when they know that Pakistan got independence and their country got divided!!!”

Here are a few reactions:

Tumhe hamare hindustan me shadi Karne ke liye ladka Nahi mil rahe the. tum Happy independence Day Ka bas dikhava Kar Rahi ho https://t.co/vdIIx6Cd4u — Yogendra kumar (@Yogendra9586366) August 15, 2022

Bhai iska bhi thik Hy, Shadi Pakistan my hui Hy mtlb Pakistani Hy pr tweet sirf India k lye, wow grape #UkraineRussiaWar https://t.co/wXl9iXk10D — (@Khan_Lala99) August 15, 2022

Half hearted wishes https://t.co/pD3Nh32HlC — Viral R Patel વિરલ પટેલ (@PatelViral) August 15, 2022

You should tweet for Pak independence day https://t.co/GgSRX11QFs — Khan Umar (@khan_umar632) August 15, 2022

Why not Wish Pakistan independence day Mirza jii Happy birthday India https://t.co/SxmF9ORvP2 — cricket lover (@cricket38139912) August 15, 2022

where's Pak independence day post? — Medical LAB technology (@saifbuzdar76) August 15, 2022

However, not everyone promotes a religious divide. A wish coming across the border has been winning hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India on the occasion. With the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery, Khan played the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana on his Rabab. “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border,” he wrote in the caption of his video. As Khan strikes a chord of harmony, people from both nations lauded the beauty of the instrumental.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, wishes for India floated in all the way from space. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sent her kind wishes from aboard the International Space Station to India. “For decades, international agencies have cooperated with the ISRO on many space and science missions and that cooperation continues today, as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and get us a better understanding of our changing climate,” she said in part.

