Tweet On 'The Pain' of Investors Who Picked China Over India Goes Viral, Netizens Amused

Investing can be tricky sometimes and if not done well, the outcome might not be as good as the investment. Elaborating the investing situation in the Asian market, American businessman Samir Arora shared a tweet. It has now gone viral and garnering tons of attention on social media. In his tweet, he talks about the misery of fund investors who chose to invest in China and not India. However, giving it a sarcastic tone, he uses singer Jagjit Singh’s ghazal.

“At a broker conference in singapore, if you ask any Asian fund manager ‘Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho Kya gham hai jisko chupa rahe ho.’ The gham they have is that they invested in China over India,” read the tweet. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to garner over 800 likes. Tweeple can be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own caption. One person wrote, “China plus one opportunity in global flows too.” Another person wrote, “Are you serious about this because that is a big news . Just like shifting of manufacturing from China to India , if shifting of investing from China to India happens it will be a great great news for India.”

Further continuing the ghazal and making a hilarious remark, one person wrote, “teri umeed pe jp thukaraa rahaa hoon duniya ko tujhe bhee apne pe ye aitabaar hain ki naheen.” Here are a few reactions:

There will be internal protests everyday. 😌 — Sakshi Verma (@Vermaa_Sakshi) August 19, 2022

One of my Indian friend in Singapore invested heavily in China over India – he is regretting now. — Kiran Singh Rajput (@KiranRajput_) August 19, 2022

ग़म तो हर फंड मैनेजर छुपाता है,

निवेशक को ही तो रुलाता है,

तभी तो नुक़सान में भी मुस्कराता है

समय ही उसको धरातल पर लाता है — Basant Baheti बीकानेरी (@BasantBaheti3) August 19, 2022

China ne chuna laga diya…. pic.twitter.com/v4NEQpAsDQ — Ankit Shrivastav (@ankitinvests) August 19, 2022

Sir, If I may ask you is the mortgage crisis real serious in China? — CV Kasav & Associates (@KasavCv) August 19, 2022

