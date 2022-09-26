Tweet Saying Adam Levine Looks like a Chipotle Bag Goes Viral, Netizens in Splits

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been in the news for a few days now owing to his cheating DM scandal. Four women accused Levine of sending them flirty texts while still being married to his wife Behati Prinsloo. However, another tweet, mentioning the singer is going viral and has the netizens in splits. Twitter user Dara Faye mentioned how the singer’s full body of tattoos is similar to that of a Chipotle bag. For those who don’t know, Chipotle takeout bags are covered with doodles about the brand.

“I saw a tiktok of someone saying Adam Levine looks like a chipotle bag and I can’t stop thinking about it,” the tweet read. It also had a picture of the singer with the bag. Have a look for yourself:

I saw a tiktok of someone saying Adam Levine looks like a chipotle bag and I can’t stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/mKeiMNpp4m — dara faye (@darafaye) September 23, 2022

The tweet, has managed to garner over 189K likes. “What if a plastic Ken doll looked like a chipotle bag with random bathroom wall scrawlings and phone numbers on it?” We gotta cover all the bases,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “i literally know not a single person besides middle aged whine moms who find him attractive.”

Earlier, Levine responded to the cheating allegations levelled against him by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Maroon 5 frontman wrote that he used “poor judgment” in speaking to anyone other than his wife in any kind of flirtatious manner, but denied having had an affair. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote. Levine added that it became inappropriate sometimes, and that he has taken “proactive steps” to remedy the situation with his family.

Levine wrote that he took “full responsibility” for his mistake and added that he would never make it again. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.” He insisted that his family would get through it together. Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, and they are expecting a third child together.

