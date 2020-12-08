'Tweeting from Maldives?': AAP Takes Dig at Gautam Gambhir for Mocking Kejriwal's House Arrest

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday mocked Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM was allegedly put under 'house arrest' for visiting protesting farmers at the Singhu border and pledging support to them.

Gambhir took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote: "किसान तो सिर्फ बहाना है, पंजाब की सियासत में आना है! खुद ही घर में बंद होकर हाउस अरेस्ट चिल्लाना, ये सिर्फ @ArvindKejriwal कर सकते हैं (Farmers are just an excuse to come to power in Punjab. Locking yourself up in the home and shouting "house arrest", only Arvind Kejriwal can do)."

Kejriwal, the party’s national convener, had pledged support to the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws. He visited Singhu border, where the farmers are demonstrating, on Monday to review the arrangements made for them.

While Gambhir's tweet attracted a range of reactions from Twitterati commenting on farmers' protest and Bharat Bandh, it was a response from Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle that soon went viral across the platform.

Taking a jibe at Gambhir's recent vacation with his family, AAP responded to MP's tweet by saying, "Are you tweeting this from Maldives?"

Earlier, the former cricketer had shared photos of him taking off from duties to spend time with his family.

On the Bandh called by farmers, the chief minister had said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers".

"I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn't reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed," he said "The farmers said they are happy with the arrangements. Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the night here in support of them. All our volunteers and party members are involved in serving the farmers," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi Police, however, denied the charges, with the DCP saying it was a "general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other parties and Kejriwal was free to step out".