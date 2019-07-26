Twenty Years After Kargil, Daughter of War Veteran Recalls her Memories as a 9-Year-Old

“This one still brings me goosebumps…” recounted Ankita Manral on Instagram, sharing an illustration of a television screen flashing 'Breaking News' against a red background.

Ankita had the rare luck to be reunited with her father during 1999. “Dad hadn’t called in a few days - I was still waiting for my 2nd letter. And then our worst fears came to life. The news flashed - two of our IAf jets had been downed by the enemy - fate of the pilots unknown. The names of the pilots weren’t known either by then, all we knew was one of them was possibly our own, from our very squadron.”

Twenty years later the memories from the days of Kargil are still real for many.

On every 26th of July, Indians rekindle the pride and valour of all the bravehearts of Kargil. Meanwhile, for the veterans there are plenty of stories: Of courage, pride and heartbreaking losses.

Ankita, who goes by the handle @happily.ever.laughter on Instagram, shared a mini account of how a 9-year old remembered Kargil through a series of illustrations. Divided into seven parts, each part is about every time her father left while her mother along with other Army wives blanketed the children from the horrors of the war.

Ankita, who hails from a military background said that her father often had to go away for 'TD' (temporary duties) and "mum would be holding fort at home". TDs would be like her mini-vacations, that would also include her mothers' friends and their children coming over for sleepovers.

"Every time I think about this, it brings a smile to my face - how lucky are we to have grown up between these independent, fierce women - who really are nothing short of superwomen if you ask me," Ankita wrote sharing another photo. "Mothers would always put in efforts to stay close and keep the smiles and enthusiasm intact as an empty mind is a devil's workshop," she wrote.

She also mentioned how phone calls were a luxury back then, especially during the times of war.

They would eagerly wait for that one call from their loved one who was out on the battlefield. "So yes, we wrote letters to dad...It was only recently that dad showed me he had saved up all the letters we sent him during the time. Reading back my letters to him brings a huge smile to my face and an occasional tear or two," she wrote.

Amid the wait for calls and writing letters, there was a constant fear. After a news-flash followed by a brief call at their houses back in 1999, Ankita remembers her mother and all the other women getting together, saying words of encouragement to each other. "How scary that day was," she recalled in her Instagram post.

Once the war tensions ceased, Ankita wrote that she was one of the 'lucky ones' to be able to jump on her father's arms as he landed on the runaway.

"There’s no correct way to end this series. Yes, we won the war, but did we?" Ankita's family was one of the fortunate ones for whom the war ended on a positive note. But that doesn't end a child's question, who has grown up seeing the horrors of fathers being wrenched away from children. "What about the countless other 9-year-olds who didn’t get any more letters from their fathers. Or the wives who didn’t even get to say good bye. Or the parents who kept waiting for that one phone call. Or the brothers and sisters who never got to fight with their siblings again. So many lives disrupted, so many relationships ended before their time. Did we really win?"