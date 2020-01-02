K-Pop Idols Momo and Kim Heechul Are Confirmed Dating, and Fans Can't Be Happier!

Two of K-Pop's biggest stars, Momo from JYP girlgroup TWICE, and Kim Heechul from SM's Superjunior, have been confirmed dating.

According to Korean Entertainment News platform Soompi, the report was confirmed by the news outlet, Market News which published a report at midnight KST on January 2 stating that according to their investigation, they were exclusively reporting that Momo and Heechul are dating.

Market News is the outlet that reported in August that Momo and Heechul were in a relationship, and in the January 2 report they mentioned that Super Junior's Label and JYP Entertainment had denied that they are dating at the time.

Kim Heechul and Momo have been seen together on several shows, like Weekly Idol which featured Heechul as a temporary host and Momo as part of her girlgroup, TWICE several times. Momo has also been on Knowing Bros, with him. Most of the times on these shows, Heechul has been really impressed by Momo, who hails from Japan and is a dancer. One of the video clips which went viral at the time of an episode of Weekly Idol airing was a clip where Momo re-enacts a Japanese character saying 'Nicco nicco ni,' to do aego, a cute display of affection often expressed including but not limited to through a cute/baby voice, facial expressions, and gestures.

As news of them confirmed to be dating broke, fans couldn't be happier, being super supportive despite of some pointing out that Kim Heechul and Momo have an age difference of 13 years. 'Momo' became a Twitter trend worldwide as fans woke up to the news.

CONGRATS TO THIS COUPLE pic.twitter.com/YuUSMjd9mi — Kim yohan ㅇㅇ (@centerbunny) January 1, 2020

Support them or pic.twitter.com/1c8atwjf3i — NCT & ATEEZ Enthusiast (@atinycupofnct) January 1, 2020

Heechul has been a big fan of Momo since forever :")I'm happy their relationship developed once they got closer, please everyone support them and respect them, they're both grown up peoples with their own will not your dolls ❤pic.twitter.com/mHSABczz7a — ❤ D&Ŕ (@Kkeke_99) January 1, 2020

FINALLY! Finaaaallyyyy!This is the first time Heechul revealed a relationship to public and AAAAAAAAAAAAA I bet he’s a sweet boyfriend uwu ✊ Heechul and Momo? -> Power couple aaaa nico nico ni!!!! pic.twitter.com/BiV0eWI5yw — nico nico niiiii (@lorjenxgodwin) January 2, 2020

a reminder to everyone hating on momo and heechul dating: pic.twitter.com/osYTraDw19 — (@sakookies) January 2, 2020

Momo found her other weird and funny half pic.twitter.com/yn8cTU4ZEs — tiff (@dramasjihyo) January 2, 2020

pls i hope momo fans who’s again this relationship, you need to know momo is so lucky got heechul as bf. she’s always know as women protector & he’s gonna be cute/manly bf bcs he love to do sudden couple things like kiss momo during red traffic light pic.twitter.com/zCWk66EwNe — ᴍɪɴ ♡ ʰᵉᵉⁿᶦᵐ (@sunflow3rmin_) January 2, 2020

get a man who’d be this whip for you ! #Momo #Heechul pic.twitter.com/Ck7mbLloP6 — m a r i s (@eggnoodlect) January 2, 2020

GOOD MORNING TO ALL WHO SUPPORTS MOMO AND HEECHUL, EXCEPT FOR THOSE WHO DON'T pic.twitter.com/jlYpsit2tx — #ForJisoowithLove {GOTPINK AU'S} (@Peachyyywrites) January 2, 2020

It’s just 2 out of 366 days of 2020 and we already have Heechul and Momo confirmed to be dating. Imagine the rest of 2020? pic.twitter.com/LhymlkZVEV — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) January 2, 2020

JYP Entertainment, the label to which TWICE belongs, earlier had a dating ban, which was lifted last year, with the news that the group leader of TWICE, Jihyo was dating K-pop idol Kang Daniel.

last year, we got kang daniel and jihyo's dating news. now, we have another power couple, momo and heechul!!!! pic.twitter.com/hhADXE2vVc — ia; univ life. (@softstanbebe) January 2, 2020

