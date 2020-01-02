K-Pop Idols Momo and Kim Heechul Are Confirmed Dating, and Fans Can't Be Happier!
As news of them confirmed to be dating broke, fans couldn't be happier, being super supportive despite of some pointing out that Kim Heechul and Momo have an age difference of 13 years
Image credits: Twitter/SBS.
Two of K-Pop's biggest stars, Momo from JYP girlgroup TWICE, and Kim Heechul from SM's Superjunior, have been confirmed dating.
According to Korean Entertainment News platform Soompi, the report was confirmed by the news outlet, Market News which published a report at midnight KST on January 2 stating that according to their investigation, they were exclusively reporting that Momo and Heechul are dating.
Market News is the outlet that reported in August that Momo and Heechul were in a relationship, and in the January 2 report they mentioned that Super Junior's Label and JYP Entertainment had denied that they are dating at the time.
BREAKING: #SuperJunior's Kim Heechul And #TWICE's Momo Confirmed To Be Dating https://t.co/pZjRA07npY pic.twitter.com/LN1moKLU6c— Soompi (@soompi) January 1, 2020
Kim Heechul and Momo have been seen together on several shows, like Weekly Idol which featured Heechul as a temporary host and Momo as part of her girlgroup, TWICE several times. Momo has also been on Knowing Bros, with him. Most of the times on these shows, Heechul has been really impressed by Momo, who hails from Japan and is a dancer. One of the video clips which went viral at the time of an episode of Weekly Idol airing was a clip where Momo re-enacts a Japanese character saying 'Nicco nicco ni,' to do aego, a cute display of affection often expressed including but not limited to through a cute/baby voice, facial expressions, and gestures.
As news of them confirmed to be dating broke, fans couldn't be happier, being super supportive despite of some pointing out that Kim Heechul and Momo have an age difference of 13 years. 'Momo' became a Twitter trend worldwide as fans woke up to the news.
CONGRATS TO THIS COUPLE pic.twitter.com/YuUSMjd9mi— Kim yohan ㅇㅇ (@centerbunny) January 1, 2020
Support them or pic.twitter.com/1c8atwjf3i— NCT & ATEEZ Enthusiast (@atinycupofnct) January 1, 2020
Heechul has been a big fan of Momo since forever :")I'm happy their relationship developed once they got closer, please everyone support them and respect them, they're both grown up peoples with their own will not your dolls ❤pic.twitter.com/mHSABczz7a— ❤ D&Ŕ (@Kkeke_99) January 1, 2020
FINALLY! Finaaaallyyyy!This is the first time Heechul revealed a relationship to public and AAAAAAAAAAAAA I bet he’s a sweet boyfriend uwu ✊ Heechul and Momo? -> Power couple aaaa nico nico ni!!!! pic.twitter.com/BiV0eWI5yw— nico nico niiiii (@lorjenxgodwin) January 2, 2020
a reminder to everyone hating on momo and heechul dating: pic.twitter.com/osYTraDw19— (@sakookies) January 2, 2020
Momo found her other weird and funny half pic.twitter.com/yn8cTU4ZEs— tiff (@dramasjihyo) January 2, 2020
pls i hope momo fans who’s again this relationship, you need to know momo is so lucky got heechul as bf. she’s always know as women protector & he’s gonna be cute/manly bf bcs he love to do sudden couple things like kiss momo during red traffic light pic.twitter.com/zCWk66EwNe— ᴍɪɴ ♡ ʰᵉᵉⁿᶦᵐ (@sunflow3rmin_) January 2, 2020
get a man who’d be this whip for you ! #Momo #Heechul pic.twitter.com/Ck7mbLloP6— m a r i s (@eggnoodlect) January 2, 2020
GOOD MORNING TO ALL WHO SUPPORTS MOMO AND HEECHUL, EXCEPT FOR THOSE WHO DON'T pic.twitter.com/jlYpsit2tx— #ForJisoowithLove {GOTPINK AU'S} (@Peachyyywrites) January 2, 2020
It’s just 2 out of 366 days of 2020 and we already have Heechul and Momo confirmed to be dating. Imagine the rest of 2020? pic.twitter.com/LhymlkZVEV— Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) January 2, 2020
GOOD MORNING TO ALL WHO SUPPORTS MOMO AND HEECHUL, EXCEPT FOR THOSE WHO DON'T pic.twitter.com/jlYpsit2tx— #ForJisoowithLove {GOTPINK AU'S} (@Peachyyywrites) January 2, 2020
JYP Entertainment, the label to which TWICE belongs, earlier had a dating ban, which was lifted last year, with the news that the group leader of TWICE, Jihyo was dating K-pop idol Kang Daniel.
last year, we got kang daniel and jihyo's dating news. now, we have another power couple, momo and heechul!!!! pic.twitter.com/hhADXE2vVc— ia; univ life. (@softstanbebe) January 2, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research
- MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Has Competition
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users