Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

K-Pop Idols Momo and Kim Heechul Are Confirmed Dating, and Fans Can't Be Happier!

As news of them confirmed to be dating broke, fans couldn't be happier, being super supportive despite of some pointing out that Kim Heechul and Momo have an age difference of 13 years

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
K-Pop Idols Momo and Kim Heechul Are Confirmed Dating, and Fans Can't Be Happier!
Image credits: Twitter/SBS.

Two of K-Pop's biggest stars, Momo from JYP girlgroup TWICE, and Kim Heechul from SM's Superjunior, have been confirmed dating.

According to Korean Entertainment News platform Soompi, the report was confirmed by the news outlet, Market News which published a report at midnight KST on January 2 stating that according to their investigation, they were exclusively reporting that Momo and Heechul are dating.

Market News is the outlet that reported in August that Momo and Heechul were in a relationship, and in the January 2 report they mentioned that Super Junior's Label and JYP Entertainment had denied that they are dating at the time.

Kim Heechul and Momo have been seen together on several shows, like Weekly Idol which featured Heechul as a temporary host and Momo as part of her girlgroup, TWICE several times. Momo has also been on Knowing Bros, with him. Most of the times on these shows, Heechul has been really impressed by Momo, who hails from Japan and is a dancer. One of the video clips which went viral at the time of an episode of Weekly Idol airing was a clip where Momo re-enacts a Japanese character saying 'Nicco nicco ni,' to do aego, a cute display of affection often expressed including but not limited to through a cute/baby voice, facial expressions, and gestures.

As news of them confirmed to be dating broke, fans couldn't be happier, being super supportive despite of some pointing out that Kim Heechul and Momo have an age difference of 13 years. 'Momo' became a Twitter trend worldwide as fans woke up to the news.

JYP Entertainment, the label to which TWICE belongs, earlier had a dating ban, which was lifted last year, with the news that the group leader of TWICE, Jihyo was dating K-pop idol Kang Daniel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram