Identical Twin Sisters Married Identical Twin Brothers, Now They're Pregnant at the Same Time

Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers who are married to identical twin brothers, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, are both pregnant at the same time.

The couples, who became well known to audiences after their appearances on TLC's "Our Twinsane Wedding" announced the happy news on Instagram Friday.

"Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant!" posted the Salyers twins. "We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!" The photo shows, Josh and Jeremy, dressed up as lifeguards while Brittany and Briana showed off their baby bumps in one-piece bathing suits that read “Baby Watch.”

After marrying a joint ceremony at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio in 2018. The twin couples will experience yet another milestone together. Brittany and Briana, 34 years of age, encountered Joshua and Jeremy the previous year at the "Twins Days Party" and their fairy tale weddings were captured on TLC video.

The twin couples also opened up about the unique bond that their future children will share.

"Our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples!" they shared on Instagram. "Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!"

The offspring of two pairs of identical twins are legal cousins, but are physically more related to siblings, rendering the Salyers one wide family.

As unlikely as twins marrying twins and having babies at the same time maybe, it seems like the Salyers were predestined to have their families together.

“When we have children, my and Josh’s children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy’s children,” Brittany told People in 2018. “Even though they’re cousins, they’re technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together.”

While there are many in social media who speculate that the relationship is unorthodox and quite a strange one, the couple explains that no one is crossing a line as no partner exchanges between them.