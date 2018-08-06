English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Twinception: Identical Twin Sisters Get Married to Identical Twin Brothers by Twin Ministers
Twins marrying twins is an unlikely occurrence - especially one that is ministered by twins too!
Twins marrying twins is an unlikely occurrence - especially one that is ministered by twins too!
What are the odds that identitical twins end up marrying other identical twins by twin ministers? The chances are pretty slim.
According to a People article, a pair of identical twin sisters married two identical twin brothers in a joint ceremony officiated by two identical twin ministers on Saturday.
In an almost fairy-tale like story of modern times - Brittany and Briana wed Josh and Jeremy at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio - the same place where they had met a year ago.
In the People article, she mentions how "marrying twins was something that was very important to us.”
"I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that this is what we saw for ourselves,” Briana told People magazine. “We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time, I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”
Dressed in identical clothes as well, they were married off by a set of ministers who were identical twins, as well, with their ceremony called, "Twice Upon a Time," which was a very fitting name for the ideal.
TLC, in a tweet posted that the twin duos were getting their own show - and here's where this all too perfect fairy-tale started looking just that bit too perfect.
Several users on Twitter have called it out stating that perhaps this fairytale may be a staged one - that some of the things happening are a bit too perfect to seem real.
Whether this twin-ception is genuine or a bit too much of a staged fairy-tale, we'll probably have to wait to find out.
