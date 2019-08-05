Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twinception: Twins On Way to Twin Festival Get Pulled Over, Twice

The brothers weren’t so lucky last year when they got tickets for speeding.

Associated Press

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
Twinception: Twins On Way to Twin Festival Get Pulled Over, Twice
Image for Representation.
Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years.

But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh.

Andy Baker says he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tennessee, to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.

He says they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates.

But there’s a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O.

Baker told WEWS -TV in Cleveland that the trooper got a good laugh out of it and was a good sport.

He says the brothers weren’t so lucky last year when they got tickets for speeding.

