'You are a Star': Twinkle Khanna Taking a Dig at Herself With Viral Meme is Why We Love Mrs FunnyBones

Twinkle Khanna is known for her newspaper columns, quirky writing, witty quips on Twitter but not so much for her short-lived Bollywood career as an actress and she has no qualms about it.

On Monday, Khanna shared a meme that made Twitterati appreciate her humour even more.

The meme template featured Captain America's elevator fight scene when Chris Evans asks "Why is Akshay Kumar's wife not a big star?" to which Jasper Sitwell, the HYDRA agent asks, "Why?". And there, Captain America asks, "Because Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

The only problem Khanna had with the meme was-- why the size discrimination?

Captioning the now-viral post, the former actor wrote: "How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination."

How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/LPb4zR1Rbe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 7, 2020

Khanna's post instantly went viral with many praising her for having a big heart to laugh at herself.

A few years ago, Khanna sat down for a cup of coffee with her pal Karan Johar on 'Koffee with Karan' along with husband Akshay Kumar which made everyone fall in love with the Mrs FunnyBones for her unabashed appearance on the popular show.

Shedding light on her relationship with her then-boyfriend Kumar, Khanna said, "I thought Mela would be the gamechanger for me. So I told him I won't marry him then. I also said that if Mela flops, I will marry you."

More recently, the author and movie producer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of mother Dimple Kapadia from the sets of her forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet.

Khanna made her debut in Bollywood with Barsaat in 1995 and eventually took a break from acting until 2001 with her last outing in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

In 2015, Twinkle became a debutant writer with her first book, Mrs Funnybones, and it became a huge success among the masses. She went on to writing other bestsellers including The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.