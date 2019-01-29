LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations

A Twitch streamer, JesseDStreams, who fell asleep on his six-hour long live-stream, woke up to over 200 viewers and money donations for sleeping.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 29, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
A Twitch streamer, JesseDStreams, who fell asleep on his six-hour long live-stream, woke up to over 200 viewers and money donations for sleeping.
A video of a gamer on the streaming platform, Twitch has gone viral after he fell asleep while still live streaming - and it continued for hours.

While Twitch isn't as common to everybody as YouTube is, Twitch is the streaming platform for gamers. Summit1g, Dr.DisRespect and Shroud may be familiar names to you, if you are a gamer or have seen any streams on PUBG or Fortnite.

This platform also now boasts of JesseDStreams, who has close to two million views on a clip of him waking up from a nap to see over 200 viewers and multiple money donations on his live stream.

JesseDStreams who streaming in the 'Just Chatting' category on Twitch, had a normal stream for about two hours - eating, watching TV and not really engaging in chat interactions. Then, he dozed off. In the stream which continued for four more hours, two hundred people joined the stream, and several even sent money donations hoping the familiar 'ding' notification tune would wake him up.

Through the hours, more and more people kept joining - all to watch someone sleeping.

When he finally woke up, the chat box was beyond happy with their reactions that he finally woke up. Some had been watching the stream of him for sleeping for over four hours! His follower count had also jumped up from a hundred to over a thousand.

The recorded clip of him waking up has over one million and nine hundred views while writing this article.



A clip of the 'awakening' posted on Reddit also drew some funny reactions.

Card


Card


Card


And if you're really interested, here's the full, six-hour long stream:

Watch Chilling on the couch... from JesseDStreams on www.twitch.tv

Twitch, however, has strict rules on falling asleep while streaming, however, it seems unlikely that JesseDStreams has been penalized for his stint which made him e-famous yet.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram