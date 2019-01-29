English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
A Twitch streamer, JesseDStreams, who fell asleep on his six-hour long live-stream, woke up to over 200 viewers and money donations for sleeping.
A Twitch streamer, JesseDStreams, who fell asleep on his six-hour long live-stream, woke up to over 200 viewers and money donations for sleeping.
A video of a gamer on the streaming platform, Twitch has gone viral after he fell asleep while still live streaming - and it continued for hours.
While Twitch isn't as common to everybody as YouTube is, Twitch is the streaming platform for gamers. Summit1g, Dr.DisRespect and Shroud may be familiar names to you, if you are a gamer or have seen any streams on PUBG or Fortnite.
This platform also now boasts of JesseDStreams, who has close to two million views on a clip of him waking up from a nap to see over 200 viewers and multiple money donations on his live stream.
JesseDStreams who streaming in the 'Just Chatting' category on Twitch, had a normal stream for about two hours - eating, watching TV and not really engaging in chat interactions. Then, he dozed off. In the stream which continued for four more hours, two hundred people joined the stream, and several even sent money donations hoping the familiar 'ding' notification tune would wake him up.
Through the hours, more and more people kept joining - all to watch someone sleeping.
When he finally woke up, the chat box was beyond happy with their reactions that he finally woke up. Some had been watching the stream of him for sleeping for over four hours! His follower count had also jumped up from a hundred to over a thousand.
The recorded clip of him waking up has over one million and nine hundred views while writing this article.
A clip of the 'awakening' posted on Reddit also drew some funny reactions.
Card
Card
Card
And if you're really interested, here's the full, six-hour long stream:
Watch Chilling on the couch... from JesseDStreams on www.twitch.tv
Twitch, however, has strict rules on falling asleep while streaming, however, it seems unlikely that JesseDStreams has been penalized for his stint which made him e-famous yet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While Twitch isn't as common to everybody as YouTube is, Twitch is the streaming platform for gamers. Summit1g, Dr.DisRespect and Shroud may be familiar names to you, if you are a gamer or have seen any streams on PUBG or Fortnite.
This platform also now boasts of JesseDStreams, who has close to two million views on a clip of him waking up from a nap to see over 200 viewers and multiple money donations on his live stream.
JesseDStreams who streaming in the 'Just Chatting' category on Twitch, had a normal stream for about two hours - eating, watching TV and not really engaging in chat interactions. Then, he dozed off. In the stream which continued for four more hours, two hundred people joined the stream, and several even sent money donations hoping the familiar 'ding' notification tune would wake him up.
Through the hours, more and more people kept joining - all to watch someone sleeping.
When he finally woke up, the chat box was beyond happy with their reactions that he finally woke up. Some had been watching the stream of him for sleeping for over four hours! His follower count had also jumped up from a hundred to over a thousand.
The recorded clip of him waking up has over one million and nine hundred views while writing this article.
A clip of the 'awakening' posted on Reddit also drew some funny reactions.
Card
Card
Card
And if you're really interested, here's the full, six-hour long stream:
Watch Chilling on the couch... from JesseDStreams on www.twitch.tv
Twitch, however, has strict rules on falling asleep while streaming, however, it seems unlikely that JesseDStreams has been penalized for his stint which made him e-famous yet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robben Mulling Tokyo Move After Bayern Exit: Reports
- India vs New Zealand: Mandhana, Raj Guide India to Series-Clinching Win
- Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
- Male Privilege: UAE's Gender Equality Awards Were All Won by Men
- Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel to launch in India today: How to watch Livestream, Expected Price And More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results