TwitchCon Fiasco Sparks Outrage as Streamer Breaks Back After Jumping into Foam Pit

TwitchCon’s foam pit turned into a disaster ground in no time and Twitter is still reeling over it. Held at the San Diego Convention Center, the livestreaming platform had an interactive exhibit with a shallow pit of foam cubes which were scattered over concrete, reported NBC News. The foam pit had a “gladiator game”, where attendees would stand on top of two short platforms and try to topple each other off into the foam pit. There was widespread outrage as attendees began to tweet about pit injuries.

Streamer Adriana Chechik tweeted that she broke her back in two places after jumping into the foam pit. A video of the incident has been going viral. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” she wrote on October 9.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

This, sadly, was not the end of the fiasco that seems to have unfolded at the event. There were complaints on social media about streamers being misgendered, panels not being appropriately sized and people allegedly attempting to “trample” over wheelchair users, among more.

Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

Someone broke their back in the Twitchcon foam pit, a panel listed Aimsey and Crumbs pronouns as she/her and staff banned chatters correcting them, accessibility staff were awful, Dream’s security letting him be swarmed by fans, THAT t-shirt, did anything good happen?? — Eris 🖋Alliumduo (56,163/983,000 words) (@SoulFirePhoen1x) October 9, 2022

misgendering streamers , Having a deadly foam pit that has BROKEN SOMEONES BACK , None Of the panels being appropriately sized , fans being Allowed to go to ccs Hotels , people trampling wheelchair users , cmc being invited … what the FUCK is going on at twitchcon — cam !! (@iQuackbur) October 9, 2022

Preview of Twitch Con's foam pit next year pic.twitter.com/9lBxFZIglg — Nick 🌹🇺🇦 (@ThorFirehawk) October 9, 2022

EVERYTHING THAT WENT WRONG AT TWITCHCON (so far): -unsafe crowds bc of little to no organisation

-ppl crashing the accessibility queues made for ppl with disabilities

-lack of gender neutral bathrooms

-unsafe foam pit where someone broke their back???

-staff laughing at fans

+ — fe! (@dtqkIoverscIub) October 9, 2022

There were other streamers who also claimed injuries, including one LochVaness.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here