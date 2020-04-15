BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Twitter Asked Users to Send in Their 'Pet Pictures' and the Results Were Heckin' Good

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Twitter asked its users to send pictures of their pets, in what we can only call a really great PSA.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
Whose a good boy? All of them.

As the global pandemic forces people indoors with little to almost no interactions with your neighbours (as it should be) and in the rare chance you do see them, you have to social distance (at least six feet away!) and a lot of people, don't have pets.

Whether you can't have pets because of restrictions, a source of happiness when you would see your neighbors dog wagging its tail at you, is now, however, limited. And you certainly can't go pet them either.

Twitter asked its users to send pictures of their pets, in what we can only call a really great PSA.


And the results did not disappoint. There were so many good bois!




Some celebrities made appearances (shoutout to ARMYs for being everywhere!)



Some were tree dogs.


Some doubled as secret agents.

And some people sent pictures of just balls of fur.

None of the results disappointed. 10/10 the wholesome thread to make your day brighter was crowd-sourced.

