Twitter Blue Faces The Wrath of Parody Accounts Trolling Elon Musk’s Blue Tick Subscription

Twitter Blue, rolled out to countries including the US, the UK and a few others earlier this month, is now receiving abuses by users who have been impersonating celebrities and other public figures. Twitter users worldwide have had mixed feelings about Elon Musk’s plan to create a “new, better” Twitter. In an example of chaos that has been created by these parody accounts, a verified account pretending to be former US president George W Bush made a joke about the 43rd president’s role in the Iraq War. The account tweeted, “I miss killing Iraqis.” It was accompanied with a sad face emoji.

The next thing you know – the same tweet was retweeted by an account which was pretending to be Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister. In the retweet, he wrote, “Same tbh.”

Another Twitter thread which is going viral shows how the situation is going a little out of hands now. The thread highlights brands who might be pissed off at Elon Musk right about. Have a look:

The verified brand situation is getting out of control. Quick thread of twitter blue brands, and brands who might be pissed off at Elon right about now. pic.twitter.com/bZ9PSqZKtf — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 11, 2022

This comes in as Musk had previously said that impersonators would be “permanently suspended” unless they clearly identified as parodies. Also, the Elon Musk parody account that created confusion on Twitter over the past few days has been been suspended.

It had a blue tick, Musk’s exact profile picture and bio. Many Twitter users were tricked into believing that this was the real Musk tweeting in Hindi. Apart from the song lyrics and the meme, the account also tweeted, “Twitter tere tukde honge gang ko bhi $8 dene padenge”, alluding to the charge that Musk has put on the blue tick.

The person behind the parody account is one Ian Woolford, reported Hindustan Times. He is an American-Australian Hindi professor at the La Trobe University in Melbourne. Woolford heads the Hindi language programme at the university and also teaches South Asian culture courses. He is fluent in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and can understand Bhojpuri and Maithili.

Since Musk’s Twitter takeover and the mass layoffs that followed, Twitter users have been in a flurry as concerns over safety and misinformation mount. Many users have been contemplating leaving the platform altogether. What really happens on Twitter over the next few days is something that remains to be seen as Musk begins charging people for blue ticks.

