Twitter Calls Bengaluru Cop 'Singham' after He Goes Viral for Helping Autorickshaw Driver

Sometimes stories of profound acts of duty and kindness make their way to social media strengthening our belief in humanity.

One such random act of kindness has now taken social media by storm, bringing a smile on to the lips of many. Maybe it was a sense of duty, or perhaps a sense of being human, a Bangalore Police personnel lending a helping hand to an auto-rickshaw driver in need is garnering accolades in the internet.

The picture, shared by Bengaluru City Police on their Twitter, shows a policeman going well beyond his scope of duty in helping out an auto rickshaw driver. This picture actually speaks a thousand words.

The caption was also kept simple, "Photo… Story....Happy ending."

The image shows the uniformed personnel helping the driver of the three-wheeler to push his vehicle, which apparently stopped mid-way. While the context of the episode remains unknown, the simple act of kindness has found its way into the hearts of netizens.

It is needless to say, the picture has struck a chord with social media users, turning it viral.

Soon after being shared, the image of the Bengaluru cop helping an auto-rickshaw driver has received a number of comments. Some users compared the cop to “Singham”. Here's how users reacted to the viral picture:

From carrying dead body to pulling auto ... Policemen r Always ready ... Thank you. — Roy (@399Roy) December 4, 2019

3 cheers for Bangalore Police — allmax (@allmax9999) December 4, 2019

Good job sir ☺️ — Madhu v magodhi (@Madhuv11757667) December 4, 2019

Great Job sir!! — Poul (@PoulomeeB) December 5, 2019

Great, hats off to you, Bangalore police. — Ranjeet Jain (@Ranjeet03067674) December 5, 2019

