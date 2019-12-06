Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Twitter Calls Bengaluru Cop 'Singham' after He Goes Viral for Helping Autorickshaw Driver

The picture, shared by Bengaluru City Police on their Twitter, shows a policeman going well beyond his scope of duty in helping out an auto rickshaw driver. This picture actually speaks a thousand words.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Calls Bengaluru Cop 'Singham' after He Goes Viral for Helping Autorickshaw Driver
(Twitter)

Sometimes stories of profound acts of duty and kindness make their way to social media strengthening our belief in humanity.

One such random act of kindness has now taken social media by storm, bringing a smile on to the lips of many. Maybe it was a sense of duty, or perhaps a sense of being human, a Bangalore Police personnel lending a helping hand to an auto-rickshaw driver in need is garnering accolades in the internet.

The picture, shared by Bengaluru City Police on their Twitter, shows a policeman going well beyond his scope of duty in helping out an auto rickshaw driver. This picture actually speaks a thousand words.

The caption was also kept simple, "Photo… Story....Happy ending."

The image shows the uniformed personnel helping the driver of the three-wheeler to push his vehicle, which apparently stopped mid-way. While the context of the episode remains unknown, the simple act of kindness has found its way into the hearts of netizens.

It is needless to say, the picture has struck a chord with social media users, turning it viral.

Soon after being shared, the image of the Bengaluru cop helping an auto-rickshaw driver has received a number of comments. Some users compared the cop to “Singham”. Here's how users reacted to the viral picture:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram