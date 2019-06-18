Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Twitter Calls Out Gautam Gambhir for 'Hypocrisy' Over India-Pakistan World Cup Match

As the match was underway and the usual banter between the netizens from both sides of the border filled social media, it was Gambhir's promotional tweet from match morning that turned heads and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Twitter Calls Out Gautam Gambhir for 'Hypocrisy' Over India-Pakistan World Cup Match
File image AFP.
Just three months back, BJP MP and ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said at an event in Delhi, “Either you don’t play them anywhere or open doors for them. What happened in Pulwama is absolutely not acceptable. I am sure it’s going to be difficult to boycott Pakistan in the World Cup but they are not playing them in bilaterals. The best they can do is to stop playing in Asia Cup as well, that’s what I believe."

His strong comments came in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama in February where 44 CRPF soldiers lost their lives. Gambhir, in his message, asked the country to forfeit the World Cup match against Pakistan that was held on June 16 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The match did take place and India added another victory to their World Cup record against Pakistan, winning on all seven occasions since 1992.

As the match was underway and the usual banter between the netizens from both sides of the border filled social media, it was Gambhir's tweet from the match morning that turned heads and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Adding to the misery was the former cricketer's appearance on Star Sports channel, where he was seen on the panel extending his cricket prowess and analysing the India-Pakistan contest through the course of the match. That he was "making money" off an India-Pakistan match he had once suggested forfeiting, did not go down well with Twitterati. Several eagle-eyed users were quick to point out his "hypocrisy" and slammed Gambhir by bringing up his statement and videos from the past.

