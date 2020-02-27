English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Internet, You Did Good: Twitter Came Together to Wish a User Who only Expected 'Few' Wishes

Image for represenation.

Image for represenation.

Adam, who is also a Multiple Sclerosis patient, raises donation to end the disease. As his birthday wishes came in pouring, he tweeted again, this time asking for people to donate to his MS Walk Campaign.

Share this:

Twitter can be a beautiful place because of the humility and love that users show for each other. A specimen of such a heartwarming incident happened recently when a user asked for wishes on his birthday and Twitter responded with open arms.

Adam Goldberg tweeted on February 24, announcing that his birthday was on February 26. He wrote that nothing would make him happier than a “complete stranger” wishing him a Happy Birthday.

The man from Ottawa wanted to see how many of his 378 followers and strangers will be wishing him this year.

Adam again tweeted the same message, now saying his followers had increased to 382.


But this time, the number of likes on the tweet had soared from a mere 495 to 100.6K.

In his next tweet, Adam informed his new followers that in “over 4 hours”, he received more than 200 new followers.

Adam, who is also a Multiple Sclerosis patient, raises donation to end the disease. As his birthday wishes came in pouring, he tweeted again, this time asking for people to donate to his MS Walk Campaign.

The overnight celebrity again thanked his new followers for wishing him.

Adam then wrote about the unreal feeling and said that he “didn’t expect [his] birthday to actually trend”.

He also stated it was the best birthday ever. Then, he uploaded the screenshot of ‘Happy Birthday Adam’ trending on number 1 amongst the Ottawa trends.

In his last tweet till now, Adam has made two good announcements. One, he had garnered nearly 10,000 followers; and the other that over $1,500 has been raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Canada.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story