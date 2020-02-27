Internet, You Did Good: Twitter Came Together to Wish a User Who only Expected 'Few' Wishes

Twitter can be a beautiful place because of the humility and love that users show for each other. A specimen of such a heartwarming incident happened recently when a user asked for wishes on his birthday and Twitter responded with open arms.

Adam Goldberg tweeted on February 24, announcing that his birthday was on February 26. He wrote that nothing would make him happier than a “complete stranger” wishing him a Happy Birthday.

Twitter says I have 378 followers... I wonder how many of them will read this: Wednesday Feb 26 is my birthday. Nothing would make me happier than a complete stranger wishing me a Happy Birthday. Will my followers retweet this and will people respond? Only one way to find out... — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 24, 2020

The man from Ottawa wanted to see how many of his 378 followers and strangers will be wishing him this year.

Adam again tweeted the same message, now saying his followers had increased to 382.

Happy Birthday Adam x — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 26, 2020





But this time, the number of likes on the tweet had soared from a mere 495 to 100.6K.

In his next tweet, Adam informed his new followers that in “over 4 hours”, he received more than 200 new followers.

In just over 4 hours I have over 200 new followers. I love you all! Thanks to everyone that’s taken the time to wish me a Happy Birthday so far. This is #fantastic! — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

Adam, who is also a Multiple Sclerosis patient, raises donation to end the disease. As his birthday wishes came in pouring, he tweeted again, this time asking for people to donate to his MS Walk Campaign.

These birthday wishes are awesome! Wanna help even more? Consider making a donation to my MS Walk Campaign, and help me get cured! #fums https://t.co/ZG9pLPmpcJ — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

The overnight celebrity again thanked his new followers for wishing him.

Adam then wrote about the unreal feeling and said that he “didn’t expect [his] birthday to actually trend”.

Again I didn’t expect my birthday to actually trend on here. This has to be probably be the #bestbirthdayever! — Adam Goldberg (@cyberadam26) February 26, 2020

He also stated it was the best birthday ever. Then, he uploaded the screenshot of ‘Happy Birthday Adam’ trending on number 1 amongst the Ottawa trends.

In his last tweet till now, Adam has made two good announcements. One, he had garnered nearly 10,000 followers; and the other that over $1,500 has been raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Canada.