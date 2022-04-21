Twitter Cannot Get Over This Incredible Picture of a Dog, Here is Why

Of all the domesticated animals, dogs are one of the most loved by humans. Even the internet is replete with adorable pictures and videos of dogs that can instantly evoke a feeling of affection for the pooches. Recently, a photo of a little pooch named Rigatoni has gone viral online that captivated netizens with his sheer charm.

Uploaded by its owner, Nicole Rosa, on Twitter, the picture blew up and even made it to the trending list. And if you think that the spectacular picture was strategically taken by a professional pet photographer then you are mistaken.

Nicole was just out on a walk with Rigatoni when she thought of clicking some of his pictures. She gently guided her dog to sit on the bench to take the perfect picture with a rainbow in the background. But, it was hard for the playful wiener to remain in one spot and so he leaped over the metal frame on the bench thus giving the immaculate shot.

“I accidentally took the most majestic pic of Rigatoni,” Nicole captioned the picture.

In the click, Rigatoni looked no less than a super hero of a dog movie who is responding to the call of duty. Complementing Rigatoni’s grace was the picturesque background with a rainbow appearing in a cloudy sky.

Within just a day of being posted, Rigatoni raked in more than 7.1 lakh likes on Twitter while the post was also retweeted 48,000 times. With the leap he took in the picture, Rigatoni reached every corner of the social media platform enchanting Twitterati with his elegance.

The pooch even inspired a user to make a motivational poster featuring him.

This user was prompted to share a picture of her dog while highlighting that her pooch was too named after an Italian food.

In a subsequent tweet, Nicole shared that her incredible dog post had started trending on Twitter. “We got Rigatoni trending people,” she wrote while posting a screenshot.

Surprised by the overwhelming response that her pooch received, Nicole also shared an Instagram handle that is dedicated to Rigatoni and is filled with the canine’s blissful content.

