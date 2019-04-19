Twitter Cannot Make Sense Of Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Presidential Harassment' Post

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

US President Donald Trump, the king of faux pas, has done it again. Remember the time he referred to Nepal as "Nipple" and Bhutan as "Button"? Just Donald Trump things, right?It has been two years since Robert Mueller was assigned the task of digging into the connections between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. Today marks a historic date as the whole of America awaits the Mueller Report, although it will be in a redacted form.Today, citizens of the US will be hearing directly from Mueller, instead of simply being handed reports and information that has already been filtered and tampered with. Clearly, this ruffled Trump and his office and they got defensive.But the nervousness doesn't really make sense, given Trump had himself claimed the 400 page document had nothing on him and, in fact, "completely exonerated him." His attorney, Mr. Barr, also stated that the findings of the Mueller Report cleared Trump of any charges and did not find anything that could incriminate him. However, it did not "exonerate" him either. Now, Barr's statement is in stark contrast from what Trump said.In light of the recent development, Trump tweeted something rather cryptic, and it's driving Twitterati crazy. "Presidential harassment" in caps was all he wrote, and we don't really know what he's trying to say.Is it one of his mindless tweets, or is he hinting at something else?Twitterati have a lot of opinions on what this tweet could possibly mean.The details of the Mueller report are yet to be released. But clearly, Trump's feeling the pressure.