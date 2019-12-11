Twitter Can't Keep Calm About Finland's New Female Majority Cabinet with 12 Women

In a bolstering move, Finland has become the first country ever to produce the youngest female Prime Minister.

34-year-old Sanna Marin will lead a coalition government with four other female leaders, who will form the top layer of her newly formed cabinet dominated by women.

Finland's new cabinet has a total of 12 women and seven men. The cabinet will have five women in top spots, three of whom are are under 35.

According to reports, Marin had said that rather than gender, she thinks about the reasons why she got into politics and those things for which she has won the trust of the electorate.

A tweet by journalist @RedShannon, shows off the newly formed cabinet with 10 women and 7 men while the other 2 women appeared to be missing from the photograph.

The caption of the picture that said, "Finland’s new cabinet. 10 women, 5 men. One day, it won’t be remarkable", drew a lot of appreciation from netizens, who hailed Finland for making way for a larger representation of women in politics.

Seriously women and men have been 50/50 for millennia. Let’s take this win and do better next tine. — ambmorrison (@26aball) December 11, 2019

@joBeeGeorgeous ⬆️your dream of women rule fulfilled in Finland — Krish (@krish_sssg) December 11, 2019

Feels right.👍🏿 — BG ♥️ #SouthernCollective (@joBeeGeorgeous) December 11, 2019

Glad to see this, in fact picture of the day 👏#Finland — Tɯιƚƚҽɾ Qυҽҽɳ 🇮🇳 (@Leo_Knock) December 11, 2019

I so wish that was us in Canada. — Leanne Ewen (@Leanne_Ewen) December 11, 2019

But if you thought it's indeed 'remarkable' for everyone to feel so, it isn't the case as many opposed to the celebration of the female majority. While many questioned gender parity, others expressed their apprehension towards the lesser representation of minorities or people of color.

Someday it will be balanced? — Scott (@ScottyDogHaggis) December 11, 2019

And no color people. Good — NITISH (@NITISHK26603134) December 11, 2019

I’m a little upset at men are not properly represented. What happened to gender parity? Last time I checked, 50% of the population was male. I’m kidding but the only ones making a huge deal of this is the media. — Chris Wilson (@nosliwsirhc) December 11, 2019

I thought gender parity was the the goal. Guess not. — Dennis Horak (@HorakDennis) December 11, 2019

I don’t understand why do ppl see talent through gender glass.Talent is raw, don’t define it by gender. — Prakash Singh (@prakashprabhaka) December 11, 2019

Visible minorities unrepresented ... Should be at least 20% — N (@CheleNik) December 11, 2019

ya obviously it is a partiality towards male gender, where is the equality now, when females shout for equality. — vvb (@VaradvardhanB) December 11, 2019

OMG. What happened to "equality"?? How about we just hire or elect the most qualified people regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. Identity politics is a scourge. — JamesinKelowna (@KelownaJamesin) December 11, 2019

But all white... — 6974searchlight (@6974searchlight) December 11, 2019

Earlier, a tweet by former prime minister of Finland Alexander Stubb had also gone viral, which said, "My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers."

My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers. 👍 pic.twitter.com/dW8OMEOiqb — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) December 9, 2019

As reported by Vox news, Finland routinely ranks near the top worldwide in measures of gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.