3-min read

Twitter Can't Keep Calm About Finland's New Female Majority Cabinet with 12 Women

Finland's new cabinet has a total of 12 women and 7 men. The cabinet will have five women in top spots, three of whom are are under 35.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Twitter Can't Keep Calm About Finland's New Female Majority Cabinet with 12 Women
Image credits: Twitter

In a bolstering move, Finland has become the first country ever to produce the youngest female Prime Minister.

34-year-old Sanna Marin will lead a coalition government with four other female leaders, who will form the top layer of her newly formed cabinet dominated by women.

Finland's new cabinet has a total of 12 women and seven men. The cabinet will have five women in top spots, three of whom are are under 35.

According to reports, Marin had said that rather than gender, she thinks about the reasons why she got into politics and those things for which she has won the trust of the electorate.

A tweet by journalist @RedShannon, shows off the newly formed cabinet with 10 women and 7 men while the other 2 women appeared to be missing from the photograph.

The caption of the picture that said, "Finland’s new cabinet. 10 women, 5 men. One day, it won’t be remarkable", drew a lot of appreciation from netizens, who hailed Finland for making way for a larger representation of women in politics.

But if you thought it's indeed 'remarkable' for everyone to feel so, it isn't the case as many opposed to the celebration of the female majority. While many questioned gender parity, others expressed their apprehension towards the lesser representation of minorities or people of color.

Earlier, a tweet by former prime minister of Finland Alexander Stubb had also gone viral, which said, "My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers."

As reported by Vox news, Finland routinely ranks near the top worldwide in measures of gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum.

