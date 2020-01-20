Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Can't Keep Calm after My Chemical Romance Announces Dates for Its Concert in UK

In the video, the sound of a guitar can be heard with a person’s hidden behind a skull mask.

Trending Desk

January 20, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Twitter Can't Keep Calm after My Chemical Romance Announces Dates for Its Concert in UK
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

My Chemical Romance, an American rock band from New Jersey, has announced its upcoming concert’s schedule in a video, that will be held in the UK’s Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

My Chemical Romance (MCR) released the clip on its Twitter handle with the title “An Offering…”

In the video, the sound of a guitar can be heard with a person’s hidden behind a skull mask.

The clips shows a person walking through a forest before details of the upcoming concert emerge at the far end of the video, showing the venue and month of the concert.

Soon after its release, the clip has garnered more than 55, 000 likes and over 20, 000 comments.

One user wrote, “I’m offering that they wait another month so that i can save my money up", while another posted, "ah there it is." A third fan hilariously posted, "If i fail my midterms its on you posting this video."

According to Metro UK, the announcement of a concert in the UK by the American band has come after eight years.

The report adds that My Chemical Romance’s show will be held at the home of MK Dons football team, in Buckinghamshire.

My Chemical Romance played their first live concert on December 20, 2019 after a gap of seven years at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall, reports billboard.

Currently, there are no updates about tickets to the concert.

