Twitter Celebrates After Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite has created history by being the first non-English movie to win Oscars in four categories — Best Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay. The South Korean director also bagged the best director for it.

While South Korea has burst into fits of joy having home its first Oscar, the world too rejoiced such a heartwarming triumph.

After the movie's achievements were announced at the 92nd Academy Awards, social media broke into a celebratory mood, and the movie and its cast went on to receive immense love and praises from the global netizens.

This is how Twitterati took to Twitter to express their happiness and liking for the film in their own ways.

Such an amazing achievement! Best PictureBest DirectorBest International FeatureBest Original ScreenplayCongrats once again to all people who were involved in the making of movie 'Parasite' #ParasiteMovie#Oscars pic.twitter.com/JrRf5YwPE1 — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) February 10, 2020

tom hanks and charlize theron being so hyped for parasite, the bestest people!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bGEMyiKJE5 — ladybird (@ritas_twt) February 10, 2020

look at him being like ‘yes that’s my baby i did this’ you go Bong Joon Ho you deserved every single bit #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/i7hZFB0oai — 지민의 약속⁷ (@worldofjimin) February 10, 2020

Big respect to "Parasite" being the first foreign movie to win best picture, as a person who adore foreign cinema this is wonderful news & Sanda Oh's reaction was everything! #oscars pic.twitter.com/fSqWhUx0mY — JAMΞS (@NormaJeansBaker) February 10, 2020

I know I'm late but congratulations to #Parasite team especially Bong Joon Ho. Thank you for breaking the barrier and paving the way for non American films to be enjoyed worldwide! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7hCzSq8fmo — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) February 10, 2020

Well-deserved win to Parasite!!! Drew one of the most paralyzing scenes from it that shook me to my core #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jApG6ELAIP — nicci (@nicky_esc) February 10, 2020

PARASITE (2019)Directed by: Bong Joon-HoParasite just won 4 Oscar's, tying it with Walt Disney for the most Oscar's won by a film in a single night!#Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/fWd3H9NiEq — Scorsese Stan Account (@TarantinosPitts) February 10, 2020

bong joon-ho and 'parasite' having historical wins at some local award shows, bong joon-ho making everyone applaud the entire 'parasite' cast deservedly so, bong joon-ho giving meaningful acceptance speeches in korean | alexa play 'adore you' by harry styles #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IS2DgF3fdS — (@gurlbye009) February 10, 2020

