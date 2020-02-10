Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Twitter Celebrates After Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars

While South Korea has burst into fits of joy having home its first Oscar, the world too rejoiced such a heartwarming triumph.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Celebrates After Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
(Image credit: Twitter)

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite has created history by being the first non-English movie to win Oscars in four categories — Best Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay. The South Korean director also bagged the best director for it.

While South Korea has burst into fits of joy having home its first Oscar, the world too rejoiced such a heartwarming triumph.

After the movie's achievements were announced at the 92nd Academy Awards, social media broke into a celebratory mood, and the movie and its cast went on to receive immense love and praises from the global netizens.

This is how Twitterati took to Twitter to express their happiness and liking for the film in their own ways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram