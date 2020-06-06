BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitter Celebrates Journalist's Recovery who Predicted He'd Be Cancer Free in Four Months

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

The post has collected over 980k likes and has been reshared more than 81k times, in less than a day.

Raka Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Share this:

Battle with cancer is each to its own. While some succumb to it, others emerge survivors. Here is a story of a 28-year-old who recently fought out the disease and came out a winner.

On January 29, a journalist by the name of Michael Perchick first broke the news of getting diagnosed with cancer on Twitter.

His tweet read,” LIFE UPDATE: I’m 28 years old and was just diagnosed with cancer.And in four months, I’ll be a 28-year-old who beat cancer. Let’s fight!”

Perchick who has positively lived up to his words of prophecy wanted to share the news of his survival.

He pinned his January tweet, on Friday, and updated his followers on the micro-blogging site. Perchick wrote, “LIFE UPDATE: I was right.”

An optimistic Perchick also penned a note of hope and strength ahead of his treatment on Facebook.

“While the next several months will be difficult, my prognosis is excellent and I am comforted by all the love and support I have received from family and friends. Until then, I’ll leave you with one simple promise: I will beat it (sic),” read his post.

Now, several well-wishers on Twitter have been congratulating him, since Perchick made the happy announcement.

The post has collected over 980k likes and has been reshared more than 81k times, in less than a day.

A user commented, “Awesome! Wonderful news.”

“BIG UP TO YOU!,” a second cheered. Another added, “Looking forward to retweeting 55-year-old Michael Perchick.”

Here are some of their reactions:



Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading