4-min read

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Faces Hate for Posing with 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Placard

Twitter had to issue a statement clarifying that the poster was gifted to Dorsey by a Dalit woman journalist during a round table interaction during his India visit.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
Twitter Chief, Jack Dorsey (Image: Reuters/Rebecca Cook)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was on the receiving end of a Twitter storm after he appeared in a now viral photograph, holding a placard that said "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy".

Dorsey, who was in India recently, met with a group of women journalists for a closed-door roundtable discussion on how Indians experience Twitter. However, the interaction has come under fire after one of the journalists present there tweeted a photo of Dorsey with the placard.

The trolling soon began. Former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai accused the Twitter CEO of participating in a hate campaign against Brahmins.



 



























The trolling became so intense that Twitter had to issue a statement, clarifying the incident. According to the post made by the company on Twitter itself,  Dorsey had been participating in the closed-door interaction with women journalists when one of them, a Dalit journalist, gifted him the poster. The company also added that the placard was not a statement by Twitter or its CEO but rather an attempt hearing the diverse voices that are part of society.





However, critics refused to be calmed down by the clarification.

The outburst has also caused further words of protest from feminists and anti-caste activists.



