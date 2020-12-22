Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Unfollows Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden after US Elections

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey seems to be on a cleaning spree on social media after he reportedly unfollowed a string of political and world leaders including incumbent United States President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Dorsey also unfollowed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Ivanka Trump. The developments were noted by Big Tech Alerts, the Twitter handle that follows, and updates on each account tech leaders like Dorsey follow on the microblogging site.

Trump, who was so far used to special protections on Twitter due to his status as POTUS, is set to lose those privileges once Biden assumes office as the President.

While Dorsey unfollowed not just Trump but also Biden and other politicians, the 44-year-old billionaire is not the only one to have unfollowed Trump in recent days.

Trump, a prolific user of Twitter, has lost 368,743 followers since Nov. 17, according to Factba.se, a website that tracks Trump’s public statements and tweets.

His follower count still stands at 88.5 million, but the decrease represents a shift for an account that has rapidly grown during his time in office. Biden has gained about 2.5 million followers since Nov. 17, bringing his follower count to 21.6 million.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment.

Trump’s Twitter account has sometimes fired off more than 100 tweets a day and has been used to communicate with his supporters, insult opponents and fire staff. He also has announced numerous policy decisions on the platform.

Twitter this year started adding warnings and labels to the president’s rule-breaking tweets, including misinformation tweeted about the Nov. 3 election. Trump and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused Twitter and other major social media platforms of anti-conservative bias in their content moderation, which the companies deny.

In recent weeks, Twitter has said that when Biden takes office on Jan. 20, Trump will be subject to the same rules like any other user. He will also begin to be subject to Facebook Inc’s third-party fact-checking program, from which politicians are exempt.

This, however, isn't the first time that Dorsey's Twitter social media activities have made headlines. In November 2019, Dorsey unfollowed social media giant and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The incident occurred after an eminent "cold war" between the two tech giants, who are known to not see eye to eye on several issues. For instance, Dorsey didn’t shy away from criticizing Facebook when he announced that Twitter will be suspending all paid political advertisements on the social media site. This came after Facebook said it would not really clamp down on politicians posting on the social platform and that they and political parties are exempt from rules that require fact-checking and frown upon misinformation.

(With inputs from Reuters)